How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Livestream Free

The Golden Globes officially returns on Tuesday. The awards honors the best and leading talent in the film and television industry, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This year the show will be back on NBC with a formal in-person ceremony. The news comes after NBC refused to broadcast the show in 2022 amid swirling allegations and concerns of no diversity in the association’s voting body.

Last month Variety mentioned more about the controversy that surrounded the show in past years: “The 2022 broadcast on NBC was canceled in the fallout from a report by the Los Angeles Times on the ethical lapses of the HFPA. Particularly damaging was the revelation that none of the group’s 87 members were Black. In the wake of the report, stars steered clear of the group’s events and their publicists threatened a boycott unless reforms were undertaken,” the publication reported.

The 2023 Golden Globes will be different from past years in a lot of ways, the most notable one being it will offer a lot more diversity in all forms. Now, the Golden Globes has reflected its former promise for more inclusivity with tangible numbers. According to their official website, including current membership, “the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52 percent female, 19.6 percent Latinx, 12.1 percent Asian, 10.1 percent Black and 10.1 percent Middle Eastern.” This year’s Golden Globes for the first time included 103 international voters.

Who is hosting the show?

Jerrod Carmichael is set to host this year’s Golden Globes. Carmichael is an award-winning comedian who is mostly known for his three stand-up comedy HBO specials and his 2015 sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” which ran on NBC for three seasons.

Who are some of the nominees?

Among the first-time nominees for the upcoming awards show is Selena Gomez, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” Other nominations in the same category spotlight new talent, including actress Jenna Ortega for her breakout role in the Netflix series “Wednesday” and Quinta Brunson in the ABC series “Abbott Elementary.”

Rihanna, who announced that she will be performing for the 2023 Super Bowl in February, was among those nominated for Best Original Song, Motion Picture for her vocals in the song “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film.

Other popular series nominated include the popular HBO Max series “The White Lotus,” which just wrapped up its second season with a jarring finale. Aubrey Plaza, a newcomer to the series, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television along with series regular Jennifer Coolidge.

In terms of films, the Asian-centered drama sci-fi film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received six nominations and the recently released “Babylon” movie, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, earned five nominations.

How to watch the show

The three-hour show will air on NBC on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. The award ceremony also will be available to stream on Peacock the same day.

How to watch the red carpet

Variety.com will stream a preshow with coverage from the red carpet. E! will be doing live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes, with more details to be announced. In past years, specifically for the 2020 Golden Globes, E!’s red carpet coverage began at 6 p.m. ET and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic.

Here’s a full list of all nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

“Tár” (Focus Features) — Todd Field

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Best Television Series, Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — John Williams

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Inu-Oh” (GKIDS)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)