WATCH LIVE: Latin AMAs – Noche de Estrellas

The celebration of Univision’s first-ever Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) will kick off with the dynamic pre-show and carpet Noche de Estrellas on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

The eighth edition of the annual award show will feature Mexican actor David Zepeda and Venezuelan TV presenter Chiqui Delgado as the hosts of the glitzy red carpet, alongside Enormorándonos personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will also be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal who will cover all style moments and carpet looks.