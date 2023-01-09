×
How to Watch Miss Universe Pageant 2023: What to Know About Hosts, Contestants, National Costumes and More

This year's pageant is moving to streaming and will be held in New Orleans.

Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, poses in the evening gown during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, poses in the evening gown during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on Dec. 13, 2021. AFP via Getty Images

The annual Miss Universe pageant is on the horizon. The beauty pageant continues to celebrate women around the world and advocate for humanitarian work as contestants representing their respective countries compete for the Miss Universe crown.

The Miss Universe Organization is owned by JKN Global Group, a Thai conglomerate company whose business holdings range from beverages to cosmetics. Telemundo has the licensing rights to air the pageant through 2023.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India currently holds the title of Miss Universe after she was crowned on Dec. 13, 2021. The upcoming Miss Universe pageant is set to take place on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Miss Universe ceremony.

How to watch Miss Universe free livestream

The Miss Universe pageant is making its move to streaming after decades on broadcast television. Previously, the pageant was broadcast on Fox, but it’s now moving to the Roku Channel via a one-year deal for Roku to be the official home for Miss Universe. The contest will also broadcast on Telemundo in Spanish. The pageant will broadcast and stream live on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. It can be viewed free on therokuchannel.com.

How to watch the national costume competition

Though some prerecorded portions might be included as part of the broadcast program, the parade of national costumes takes place ahead of the show on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. It’s available to watch for free on YouTube.

Where is this year’s pageant taking place?

This year’s event will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Who is hosting Miss Universe 2023?

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and “The Real” TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins serve as hosts following Steve Harvey’s five-year run.

Who are this year’s fashion and beauty sponsors?

The sponsors for 2023 include cruise line company Carnival, hair product company Cream Silk, hotel chain Hyatt Regency, clothing brand J. by Jacqueline Aguilera, shoe brand Jojo Bragais, e-commerce company Lazada, fashion company Liva, cosmetics company Muba, skin care company Olivia Quido, eveningwear company Portia and Scarlett and The Sash Company, which provides all contestants with their sashes.

Which contestants to keep your eye on?

One contestant who is already a hot topic of discussion is Miss Ukraine. She already unveiled her look for the contest’s national costume competition, an angelic ethereal look with giant blue and yellow wings. Miss Ukraine took to Instagram to say that the Warrior of Light costume “symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.” With Ukraine still at war with Russia, the country is the topic of a global conversation.

Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel of Texas, who was crowned on Oct. 3, will be competing on behalf of the U.S. at this year’s Miss Universe. She is the 10th Miss USA from Texas.

