Dimorestudio Makes Its NYC Debut at Artemest Galleria

A key driver of the Italian design scene, Dimorestudio is gearing up to make its curatorial foray into the Big Apple circuit, with a special collection and exhibit at Artemest Galleria.

Dimorstudio WEST CHELSEA Bonalumi Sideboard which will debut at Artemest Galleria May 18.
Dimorestudio's West Chelsea Bonalumi Sideboard will debut at Artemest Galleria May 18. Courtesy of Dimorestudio

MILAN — The Italian design set is ready to infuse New York Design Week with a dose of Milanese flair. Architecture and interior design firm Dimorestudio and Artemest, the high-end online destination for Italian craftsmanship and design, have teamed for a special presentation that will open Thursday.

Kicking off the eight-day design festival, the two companies will present West Chelsea, an exclusive collection inspired by the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s heyday of American cinema, designed by Dimorestudio, especially for Artemest, the firm told WWD.

Envisaged as a museum-like exhibition featuring an exclusive capsule collection of one-of-a-kind furniture pieces by Dimorestudio, as well as a selection of Artemest pieces hand-picked by the Milan-based studio, the exhibit will take over the Artemest Galleria space on 518 West 19th Street, and run until September. 

Dimorestudio, founded in 2003 by Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, is helping to drive the allure of Milan’s Design Week. Its 20th anniversary kicked off during the April showcase with an installation titled “No Sense,” displaying works from contemporary greats such as Gio Ponti and Bertrand Lavier.

West Chelsea is the first exhibition curated by Dimorestudio in New York City, and draws direct style inspiration from Billy Wilder’s 1960 film “The Apartment” and Colin Higgins’ 1980 film “Nine to Five,” starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. 

“This exhibition fits perfectly into the calendar of our 20-year anniversary celebrations, which began with Salone del Mobile in Milan, and New York is the ideal next stop to this journey, a city that stands out for its distinctive energy and creative fervor,” Salci and Moran said in a statement.

The city’s annual Design Festival is expected to welcome more than 300,000 visitors.

Eleven pieces of furniture by Dimorestudio are to be displayed, including the wooden Pierre screen, with one side laminated in brushed steel and the other coated in a two-tone glossy lacquer, and the Bonalumi cabinet with doors in laminated wood, polished steel and cast bronze.

Beyond the main gallery, Dimorestudio has curated the two other exhibition spaces that showcase pieces by brands from the golden age of Italian industrial design, including BBB Italia, Cassina, Cappellini and Driade.

“These brands should be part of every interior because they communicate the history of design and give personality to interiors,” according to Dimorestudio.

Artemest Galleria was originally designed as a multitasking space. It sells designs made by Italian artisans, artists and makers and serves as an events space, as well as an office where architects, interior designers and other clients can plan and source home decor, furniture and lighting.

“This marks a next step for us. We want to continue to work with designers to understand what clients need, and identify what new trends are emerging in terms of design,” Artemest chief executive officer Marco Credendino told WWD, noting that New York is an important client hub that’s meant to complement the website.

Founded in 2015 by jewelry designer Ippolita Rostagno and Credendino, Artemest offers more than 60,000 products, all of which are handmade by 1,600-plus Italian artisans and designers.

Artemest Galleria’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located in a design neighborhood, and is surrounded by studios and art galleries.

The building is located across the street from David Zwirner Gallery and minutes away from Gagosian Gallery.

Courtesy



