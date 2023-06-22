Ginori 1735 Taps Ko So-Young as Latest Brand Ambassador

MILAN — Storied porcelain-maker Ginori 1735 has named actress and model Ko So-Young its brand ambassador for the South Korean market.

The news follows the opening of its first directly operated store in Asia with a boutique in Seoul last month.

So-Young, who has starred in series such as “Ms. Perfect,” is also Ginori 1735’s retail partner — she helped with the concept and owns the physical space — for the boutique located in the Seongdong District, at 13 Songjeong 4-gil, a suburban area that surrounds the Seoul Forest. The new store is inspired by the colors and decorations of Ginori 1735’s signature Oriente Italiano collection.

Inside the Seoul boutique. Courtesy of Ginori 1735

“Ko So-young has a charismatic personality and she is passionate and a collector of our creations. I think we are driven by the same passion for creativity and beauty, so we feel proud to have her join us,” said Ginori 1735 chairman and chief executive officer Alain Prost in a statement Thursday.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to be Ginori 1735’s brand ambassador for South Korea and to create synergies with the brand which I praised for its incredible heritage, style and craftsmanship. Looking forward to disclosing our future projects, stay tuned,” said the actress in the statement.

Ginori 1735, controlled by the Kering Group, said the Seoul store is key to its positioning in the luxury market. The brand’s distribution network includes an e-commerce channel that reaches more than 31 countries globally.

The brand has flagship stores in Paris and in Florence, Milan and Sesto Fiorentino in Italy and sells through selected dealers in Italy with a presence in high-level department stores and multibrand specialty stores all over the world.

In January, the historic porcelain brand tapped actor Jake Gyllenhaal to front the ads in images lensed by Gray Sorrenti, marking the first time the firm turned to Hollywood to launch a new advertising campaign.