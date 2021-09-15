Skip to main content
Fashion

Fashion

Business

Mytheresa Notches 36% Q4 Sales Rise as Clients Opt for Online Luxury

Fashion

Section Subcategories

Designer and Luxury

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

From bare midriffs to power suits, merchants celebrated the creativity and…
By
Jean E. Palmieri, Rosemary Feitelberg, David Moin
Fashion Features

EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Shields Says Her Latest Project, ‘Beginning Is Now,’ Has Been Decades in the Making

By Ryma Chikhoune
Fashion Scoops

Blackpink’s Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Saint Laurent

By Conchita Widjojo

Latest in Fashion

Fashion Fashion Scoops

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Time 100 Most Influential People List

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex grace one of seven worldwide covers for the magazine.

By
Conchita Widjojo
Fashion Fashion Features

The Inspiration Behind Jackie Aina’s First Met Gala Look

The beauty entrepreneur became the first Black content creator to attend the gala, which returned to New York…

By
Alexa Tietjen
Fashion Fashion Scoops

Christie’s to Auction Works From Designer Herbert Kasper’s Art Collection

The designer, who died last year at the age of 93, was a longtime trustee at the Morgan Library & Museum.

By
Rosemary Feitelberg
Fashion Designer and Luxury

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

The Japanese designer, best known for founding A Bathing Ape, is to show his first collections in January.

By
Miles Socha
Fashion Designer and Luxury

Simone Rocha Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Dover Street Market

To mark the milestone Rocha has created an installation, limited-edition tablecloths and exclusive…

By
Natalie Theodosi
Fashion Fashion Scoops

Lucky Creates First Capsule With Código 1530 Tequila

The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and a pair of men's jeans.

By
Jean E. Palmieri
Fashion Fashion Scoops

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens’ First Diesel Collection Makes Retail Debut

A six-look spring 2022 preview is dropping at 32 retailers worldwide and on the Diesel website today.

By
Lily Templeton
Fashion Designer and Luxury

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

The first Mondogenius digital event from five cities on Sept. 25 will be hosted by Alicia Keys in Milan.

By
Luisa Zargani
Fashion Fashion Scoops

AOC, Ella Emhoff Dealing With Politics of Fashion After Met Gala

Three politicians were among the guests at this year's record-breaking Met Gala.

By
Rosemary Feitelberg
Fashion Fashion Show Reviews

Willy Chavarria Men’s Spring 2022

The men's spring 2022 collection was one of the more positive collections from the veteran designer.

By
Luis Campuzano
Fashion Fashion Scoops

A Look at Natalia Bryant’s Sustainable Met Gala Dress

The 18-year-old made her Met Gala debut at last night's event.

By
Layla Ilchi
Fashion Fashion Scoops

A Closer Look at the Lavish Jewelry on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo and others complemented their red carpet looks with…

By
Layla Ilchi
Fashion Fashion Scoops

Saint Laurent Is Back on Paris Fashion Week Calendar

The French fashion house leads labels returning to the final spring 2022 Paris calendar with a show on Sept…

By
Lily Templeton
Fashion Fashion Show Reviews

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet RTW Spring 2022

Stacey Bendet continues to find inspiration around the connection between fashion and art.

By
Victor Vaughns Jr.
Fashion Fashion Show Reviews

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Kenneth Nicholson reflects on his childhood for his spring 2022 collection.

By
Victor Vaughns Jr.
