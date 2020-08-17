Aarmy continues to march forward.

The team-based fitness concept created by brand strategist Trey Laird along with celebrity trainers Akin Akman and Angela Manuel-Davis, is broadening its reach to the virtual world by launching its first app-based digital subscription program.

The app, which launches to early subscribers at 9:00 today before opening to the general public at 11:00 a.m., will feature more than 20 new training programs each week that combine Aarmy’s signature blend of mental and physical conditioning. New sessions will be added daily from a team of seven coaches across a variety of disciplines including cycling, bootcamp, inspirational programming and recovery. The first 500 yearly subscribers will receive a “Founding Athlete” T-shirt.

The digital training program content is designed around monthly themes and subscribers are able to follow along and complete the goal of each series in real time. The content is created in a cinematic style that uses multiple high-definition cameras and music from top artists across multiple genres.

The app will be available on both Aarmy.com, as well as the app store beginning today for a montly cost of $35 or $350 a year in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. Beginning in September, subscribing athletes will also have the ability to book individual spots for live training sessions with Aamy coaches.

A launch campaign photographed and filmed by photographer Craig McDean features model Yasmin Wijnaldum alongside all the Army coaches, with an exclusive remix track of Cerebral by Boys Noize.

Also planned for later this fall, Aamy’s will launch an apparel collection in partnership with streetwear brand Fear of God as well as a bike for at-home workouts.

Aarmy launched last fall as an alternative to popular studios such as SoulCycle and Peloton. A physical location opened in SoHo followed by a second one in West Hollywood. The business launched with more than $8 million in financing from Parker Hayden, managing director of private equity directs at Mousse Partners Limited, who serves as a director, and Fernbrook Management.