Authentic Brands Group has found a new partner for its Spyder brand: Liberated Brands, the operating company for Volcom.

On Thursday, ABG said that it had transitioned its license for the ski and active lifestyle brand to Liberated Brands, a business that was created when it purchased the intellectual property for Volcom from Kering in 2019. ABG also owns a minority stake in Liberated Brands.

Under the terms of the new deal, Liberated Brands will take over the sourcing, product design, marketing, wholesale, e-commerce and retail stores operations for Spyder sportswear and outerwear in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Russia and select territories in the European Union. As reported, the license was formerly held by Global Brands Group which is struggling financially.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Liberated Brands on Spyder,” said Corey Salter, chief operating officer of ABG. “We’ve had a successful three-year relationship with them growing Volcom’s presence around the world and look forward to continuing the process with Spyder.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Spyder to the Liberated Brands operation,” said Todd Hymel, chief executive officer of Liberated Brands. “Together with ABG, our shared vision is to expand the robust Spyder universe to further encompass all omnichannel touchpoints, from digital and e-commerce to traditional brick-and-mortar, while continuing to offer customers the ultimate shopping experience.” Liberated Brands operates more than 100 Volcom stores around the world.

Under this new arrangement, the plan is to expand Spyder’s reach beyond a winter ski-focused brand into a four-season label with a global reach, ABG said. Spyder will continue to be headquartered in Boulder, Colo.

Spyder has been the exclusive official apparel partner of the U.S. Ski Team since 1989 and Volcom signed on as the official apparel partner of the U.S. Snowboarding Team in 2019. Hymel said, “As brands with deep roots in active and outdoor, there are a lot of synergies between Spyder and Volcom in terms of design innovation, distribution, content creation and athlete alliances.”

Spyder is currently available in over 150 direct-to-consumer retail outposts globally as well as department stores, sporting goods stores and specialty retailers throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, South Korea and China.

GBG also had the license for Frye, another brand under the ABG umbrella, and that license has also reverted to ABG and is expected to be reassigned shortly.