Adidas, 11 Honoré Team Up on High-performance Collection Sized 1XL to 4XL

Adidas and 11 Honoré on Thursday introduced their debut high-performance and style collection, designed exclusively for sizes 1XL to 4XL.

Each piece is designed with 11 Honoré’s grading process, which tailors the fit to each size and each piece, and is interwoven with Adidas’ leading material innovation. The collaboration works to support Adidas’ continued commitment to making sports accessible for all with 14 key looks (30 styles) that span yoga to training, high-impact workouts to casual days out.

Prices range from $60 to $140 and the collection is available at adidas.com and dia.com.

Adidas technologies featured within the collection include Formotion, a fit system that provides sculpted cuts and three-dimensional engineering to enhance athletic freedom of movement, showcased in the Formotion bra and tights, and Aeroready, a moisture-wicking fabric that manages one’s body’s sweat to keep one feeling comfortable and dry. The collection has also been made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic re-imagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, meant to prevent it from polluting the ocean.

Nadia Boujarwah, chief executive officer and cofounder of Dia & Co., parent company of 11 Honoré, said, “We’re excited to join forces with Adidas on this debut performance and style collection, as 11 Honoré has always stood for accessibility and inclusion. We are incredibly proud to continue our mission with such a globally recognized brand by making sport accessible using Adidas technologies alongside our best-in-class grading system. At Dia & Co., we’re passionately committed to bringing the best brands to the plus customer and are thrilled to see this partnership come to life.”

A campaign image from the Adidas x 11 Honore collaboration.

Patrick Herning, founder of 11 Honoré, said the collaboration started with a mutual relationship his creative director has with the Adidas team. “The conversations started at the end of 2020, and picked up meaningfully in the first quarter of 2021. We’ve been working with this for almost two years,” he said.

He called it a long-term collaboration.

“What I find so exciting is the authenticity and thoughtfulness in which they’re approached this partnership. As a big global multibillion-dollar company to have such incredibly thoughtful team members really approaching this to ensure success and final product was really exciting. What it showed me is how much the industry is changing. This is how fundamental change is made,” Herning said.

He said Adidas made sure the fit, design, creative campaigns and language were right. “We were small and mighty start-up when we started this, and now we’re a much biggest player with the Dia acquisition,” he said. Dia acquired 11 Honoré last June.

Some of the highlights of the collection are the onesie, made with recycled materials, which has body-contouring seams meant to hug the form to support the silhouette; the high-support corset bra that features a tailored underwire and adjustable straps that provide stability and support during workouts; the Kaftan T-shirt, an ankle-skimming T-shirt that is made of 100 percent organic cotton and has a classic stand collar and relaxed short sleeves, and the sweat pants, made of soft-feel French terry and available in black and hazy emerald, with a loose fit and drawcord on the waist.

Hien Nguyen, senior designer for sports partnerships at Adidas, said other Adidas collections include extended sizing, but the Adidas x 11 Honoré collection is the first collection sized 1XL to 4XL.

“Each piece in the collection has been tailored to provide the best fit possible, with ultimate style and comfort,” she said. She noted that the pieces have been co-created with 11 Honoré and wear-tested, “resulting in garments engineered to deliver unmatched fit and form, while allowing freedom to move without distraction.”

She called the collection a symbiosis of both brands — 11 Honoré’s sophisticated and feminine style combined with Adidas’ sportswear-driven design aesthetic and performance features. “The process of fitting the garments on different types of bodies and collecting a diverse range of feedback to create garments for every athlete is what makes this collection really special,” she said.

She noted that Adidas and 11 Honoré worked collectively with their size-inclusive community to get authentic feedback and create the space for their voices, a collection created for women by women.