Adidas Continues Its Focus on Attracting Women to Sports

Adidas is doubling down on its commitment to women.

The German sports brand on Monday said the latest iteration of its “Impossible Is Nothing” campaign, which will launch on Valentine’s Day, will center around women in sport.

The campaign includes a new film series, “I’m Possible,” featuring volleyball player Tifanny Abreu; basketball player Asma Elbadawi; model Ellie Goldstein; actor HoYeon; runner Fatima Ibrahimi; skateboarder Momiji Nishiya and yoga teacher Jessamyn Stanley, who will share their stories in hopes of inspiring other women.

In addition, Adidas will invest more assets this year in creating women’s-specific products, such as a new sports bra to join the Ultraboost 22, a shoe that was introduced in December, and Formotion, a shapewear collection launched last February.

Adidas will also expand its sponsorship of major women’s sports leagues and tournaments including the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Women’s Euro 2022 soccer events. It will launch a new Breaking Barriers Academy in Europe to help provide gender-equity resources to all clubs, coaches and athletes, and will continue to work with the Black Women’s Player Collective and Common Goal as well as the WNBA through its Adidas Legacy program.

Vicky Free, head of global marketing at Adidas, said: “This spring, we continue to use our brand attitude — Impossible Is Nothing — to unite a strong, diverse and powerful community of women athletes who are changing the game. We see their power, we celebrate the possibilities they see, we share the optimism with which they seize opportunities. This is our call to action to all the women out there to keep making the impossible possible every day. Adidas can only continue to be their ally, committed to serving them through innovation in our products, partnerships and across all dimensions of sport.”

Adidas is not alone in its quest to lure women to sports — and their brand. Nike, Puma and Under Armour have all been putting more emphasis on women. Historically, large sports brands have appealed more to men, allowing female-centric companies such as Lululemon to steal market share. In fact, last week the NPD Group said Lululemon will surpass Nike as the number-one brand in women’s activewear. Adidas has been targeting women for more than five years and counts Beyoncé and her popular Ivy Park collection as part of its stable designed to attract more women.