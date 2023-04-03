Market Moments: Alps & Meters Taps Schoeller Technology for Ski Capsule

Alps & Meters, an alpine sportswear label, has partnered with Schoeller on a new collection of technical skiwear.

The collection is based on the Golden Age of Alpinism in the European Alps in the late 19th century when mountaineers would climb the highest peaks in wool and canvas garments. But while the collection is still rooted in natural fibers, it features technically advanced materials and features that provide protection in high-exposure environments and extreme terrain.

The bibs are created mainly from wool and feature a waterproof membrane.

A men’s or women’s Ascent Shell is a Schoeller three-layer, stretch garment with 74 percent wool content and Schoeller c_change membrane waterproof protection. There’s also an Ascent two-layer garment with 84 percent wool that features the waterproof membrane. Both offer zippered underarm venting, removable powder skirts, Recco technology and multiple pockets. There are also complementary ski bibs and men’s trousers.

Recco technology can be a lifesaver in case a rescue is needed.

Prices are $1,195 for the Ascent Shell, $1,295 for the Ascent, $795 for the bibs and $695 for the trousers. The collection will launch for the fall 2023 season and will be sold at alpine sportswear stores as well as on the Alps & Meters e-commerce site.

“Drawing on the rich history of alpine sport and utilizing natural materials has been the cornerstone of Alps & Meters Forged Performance product creation philosophy,” said the company’s founder and chief executive officer Louis Joseph. “To collaborate and construct a new set of classic alpine garments in partnership with Schoeller, a mill and organization that is equally committed to natural-based fibers, was a perfect fit for our brand and the Alps & Meters consumer worldwide.”