Apparis to Launch Ski Capsule

The sustainable looks will be available on Apparis.com starting Thursday.

A ski look from Apparis.
A ski look from Apparis campaign. courtesy shot.

Apparis, the New York-based brand known for its vegan outerwear, will launch a ski capsule on Thursday.

The ski-ready essentials will be sold exclusively on Apparis.com.

“As a leader in outerwear, it was only natural for the brand to expand into the ski category,” said Lauren Nouchi, cofounder and creative director of Apparis. “I grew up in the South of France and, believe it or not, there is a huge ski resort just two hours north — so skiing was always an integral part of my childhood. If you are familiar with the sport, you know it’s extremely expensive. I wanted to recreate this super-opulent experience — a capsule of high-fashion ski styles at an affordable price point, all while remaining distinctly sustainable.”

Knitwear is featured in the ski capsule campaign.

“As a designer, I feel a responsibility to push beyond the status quo of the industry and challenge our brand to do better. With an environmentally conscious mindset ingrained in our DNA, all Apparis pieces are 100 percent vegan and cruelty free,” she continued.

She added that the collection balances the sophistication of France and the signature grit of New York City. The capsule retails from $42 to $575. It is supported by an ad campaign that was photographed by Alec Artidiello.

A campaign image from the Apparis ski capsule.

To support the launch, the brand will have a pop-up collaboration with New York SoHo-based vegan restaurant Beatnic that will be open Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. They will create an outdoor activation to promote the ski collection. The activation will consist of a food cart serving vegan versions of classic après-ski snacks, including hot chocolate, truffle fries, and a snowball cake pop. The cart will also feature imagery from the Apparis ski campaign, as well as staff dressed in full Apparis ski looks. The cart will be located outside Beatnic SoHo at 240 Lafayette Street.

Apparis plans to incorporate a QR code into the branded materials so customers can discover the collection at the activation.

A campaign shot from Apparis’ ski capsule.

Apparis was founded in 2016 by Nouchi and Amelie Brick. Each of the pieces in their collection is 100 percent vegan and cruelty free. What began as an outerwear label has become a lifestyle brand and is sold in 300 retailers worldwide. The brand is worn by such celebrities as Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, Olivia Palermo and Brie Larson.

ad