×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Eye

Gabriel Hendifar Opens Apparatus London

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Bad Birdie to Drop First Comprehensive Women’s Golf Collection

The irreverent brand has been making its mark in the men's space since its launch six years ago.

Bad Birdie women's
Bad Birdie's women's collection. ctccreativestudio

It’s not a stretch to say that Bad Birdie is a bit irreverent — the tagline for its new women’s golf collection is: “Women’s golf apparel sucks. Bad Birdie has changed that.”

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based brand launched six years ago with a goal to disrupt the staid men’s golf market. Its loud and colorful designs quickly made a mark with green-grass shops as well as big-box sporting goods retailers looking for a more-contemporary alternative to the larger, conservative golf brands.

And now, Bad Birdie is turning its attention to women. This week, the brand will release its first-ever women’s capsule, a sizable 41-piece collection that Allison Lippincott, lead designer, predicts “will turn the women’s golf apparel market upside down.”

Related Galleries

The line includes two-tone Caddy rompers and Links mock tops, as well as Double Down skorts, Hybrid dresses, tunics, and Range crop tops and shorts. Quarter-zips, biker shorts and polos are are also part of the mix. Price points include $64 for the biker short and $110 for the Hybrid dress.

Like its men’s collection, the women’s line features bold patterns and colors that also boast performance features such as four-way stretch, moisture wicking and wrinkle-resistant properties. But the silhouettes and the prints are intended to make a statement.

Bad Birdie womenswear
The line will launch on May 24. ctccreativestudio

“This launch marks a new chapter for Bad Birdie,” said Jason Richardson, founder and chief executive officer. “We are a golf brand that celebrates all golfers by pushing the sport forward through inclusivity, bold creativity, and good times.”

Preston McFarland, director of brand marketing, said that while Bad Birdie has offered some women’s pieces in the past, this is its first comprehensive collection.

According to the National Golf Foundation, more than one-third of the U.S. population over the age of 5 played golf last year and the number of women golfers hit 6.4 million in 2022, a 14 percent increase over 2019. The figure marks the third consecutive year when more than 6 million women played the sport, with females now accounting for 25 percent of on-course golfers. Women represent a disproportionately higher percentage of beginners, 41 percent, as well off-course participants, 41 percent. Off-course participation includes driving ranges, indoor golf simulators and entertainment venues such as Topgolf.

So it’s not surprising that Bad Birdie and other golf brands including TravisMathew and Dunning have set their sights on this lucrative market. The line will launch on the Bad Birdie website on May 24.

Bad Birdie got its start offering men’s performance polos, but has since expanded into a wide variety of categories including shorts, pants, hats, gloves and even cabana sets for guys. “We represent the casual golfer and we remove the intimidation,” McFarland said. The brand is now carried in 2,000 green-grass shops as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom and Golf Galaxy. It also operates two of its own stores in Scottsdale and Newport Beach, California, with a unit in Houston slated to open next month.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Hot Summer Bags

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Modern Golf Clothes for Women Are on the Way From Bad Birdie

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad