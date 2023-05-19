Bad Birdie to Drop First Comprehensive Women’s Golf Collection

It’s not a stretch to say that Bad Birdie is a bit irreverent — the tagline for its new women’s golf collection is: “Women’s golf apparel sucks. Bad Birdie has changed that.”

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based brand launched six years ago with a goal to disrupt the staid men’s golf market. Its loud and colorful designs quickly made a mark with green-grass shops as well as big-box sporting goods retailers looking for a more-contemporary alternative to the larger, conservative golf brands.

And now, Bad Birdie is turning its attention to women. This week, the brand will release its first-ever women’s capsule, a sizable 41-piece collection that Allison Lippincott, lead designer, predicts “will turn the women’s golf apparel market upside down.”

The line includes two-tone Caddy rompers and Links mock tops, as well as Double Down skorts, Hybrid dresses, tunics, and Range crop tops and shorts. Quarter-zips, biker shorts and polos are are also part of the mix. Price points include $64 for the biker short and $110 for the Hybrid dress.

Like its men’s collection, the women’s line features bold patterns and colors that also boast performance features such as four-way stretch, moisture wicking and wrinkle-resistant properties. But the silhouettes and the prints are intended to make a statement.

The line will launch on May 24. ctccreativestudio

“This launch marks a new chapter for Bad Birdie,” said Jason Richardson, founder and chief executive officer. “We are a golf brand that celebrates all golfers by pushing the sport forward through inclusivity, bold creativity, and good times.”

Preston McFarland, director of brand marketing, said that while Bad Birdie has offered some women’s pieces in the past, this is its first comprehensive collection.

According to the National Golf Foundation, more than one-third of the U.S. population over the age of 5 played golf last year and the number of women golfers hit 6.4 million in 2022, a 14 percent increase over 2019. The figure marks the third consecutive year when more than 6 million women played the sport, with females now accounting for 25 percent of on-course golfers. Women represent a disproportionately higher percentage of beginners, 41 percent, as well off-course participants, 41 percent. Off-course participation includes driving ranges, indoor golf simulators and entertainment venues such as Topgolf.

So it’s not surprising that Bad Birdie and other golf brands including TravisMathew and Dunning have set their sights on this lucrative market. The line will launch on the Bad Birdie website on May 24.

Bad Birdie got its start offering men’s performance polos, but has since expanded into a wide variety of categories including shorts, pants, hats, gloves and even cabana sets for guys. “We represent the casual golfer and we remove the intimidation,” McFarland said. The brand is now carried in 2,000 green-grass shops as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom and Golf Galaxy. It also operates two of its own stores in Scottsdale and Newport Beach, California, with a unit in Houston slated to open next month.