Bandier, the multibranded activewear and ath-leisure retailer, has teamed once again with Solid & Striped for a capsule collection. For the second round, they are adding activewear to the swimwear offerings.

With this latest drop, Bandier and Solid & Striped will offer 28 classic and sporty swimwear and activewear styles such as zip-front leggings and bra sets, Windbreakers and biker shorts, along with one- and two-piece swimwear in multiple colorways.

The collection, which launches today, retails from $78 to $138. It is manufactured in China.

It will be sold on bandier.com, SolidandStriped.com and at Bandier stores, including locations in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York. It will also be available at the newly opened Solid & Striped pop-up store in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Swimwear, apparel and accessories are sold on bandier.com and in stores, but Bandier doesn’t have its own namesake swim line, other than the Bandier x Solid & Striped collaborations.

Discussing the collaboration, Jennifer Bandier, founder of Bandier, said, “At Bandier, we’re always looking for shared energy. Whether in our community or in our partnerships, we look for an active optimism and a motivated mind-set.” She explained that their first collaboration with Solid & Striped focused solely on swimwear, “and captured the playful heart of summer.”

“So for the second time around, we wanted to expand into activewear that has come to represent both a constant comfort and daily escape in all our lives this past year,” she said. She added the styles signify routine and release, versatility and essentialism. “This collection is both classic and sporty, a happy medium of the similarities that draw Bandier and Solid & Striped back together time and time again,” Bandier said.

In recent months, Bandier has done collaboration with companies such as ALC and Love Shack Fancy.

Sarah Landman, chief executive officer of Solid & Striped, noted that they’ve long admired Bandier as a leader in the active space.

“We launched a small swim collaboration last summer, which performed extremely well and realized there was an opportunity to expand our partnership and grow our assortment together. The Bandier team is so talented and has been able to seamlessly translate the classic yet playful vibe that is Solid & Striped into activewear. There is so much synergy between our two teams and we have loved watching the collection come to life,” Landman said.

Asked why they decided to collaborate and not just do it themselves, Landman said, “We knew that active was a natural category extension for Solid & Striped, and while we could have launched this category internally we would not have been able to leverage the expertise that the Bandier team brings.

“Developing this collection with Bandier has allowed us to take full advantage of their proven fits and technical fabrications. Also, I believe we speak to the same confident woman who values quality and fit and always looks effortlessly pulled together,” Landman said.

As reported last week, Solid & Striped opened a 2,000-square-foot pop-up at 700 South Rosemary Avenue in West Palm Beach, marking its second brick-and-mortar location. The first store, a permanent location at 321 Lafayette Street in New York City, opened last March. The brand has recently introduced a women’s ready-to-wear collection and holiday gift sets, which include loungewear, sleepwear and face masks, and is planning collaborations with jewelry brand Lele Sadoughi and footwear brand Freedom Moses.

