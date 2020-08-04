Bandier, the activewear and ath-leisure retailer, has partnered with LoveShackFancy for a limited-edition capsule collection of athleticwear and accessories, which launches today.

The 10-piece capsule includes a range of everyday essentials, from romantic biker shorts and leggings to bras and matching sweatpants. Soft, pastel-colored floral prints are combined with high-performance wicking and quick-dry properties and custom developed elastic, which allows each style to fit close to the body. The collaboration is for one season, and the capsule is manufactured in China.

“We’ve been fans of the brand for years, and it’s been a dream to work together and bring this collection to life,” said Jennifer Bandier, founder of Bandier. “By combining LoveShackFancy’s romantic, feminine prints with Bandier’s high-performance fabrication, the line is a perfect balance of our two signature styles — made for working out and everything in-between.”

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, said, “Our LoveShackFancy girls couldn’t get enough of our cute, cozy sweats and we knew she would just love to see our prints on classic activewear. During this time, our communities are spending more time than ever in loungewear and we wanted to create something that made them smile and even if they don’t feel like putting a pretty dress on, they could still feel cute and cozy at home and during workouts.

View Gallery Related Gallery Luisa Beccaria Resort 2021

“We took the classic Bandier silhouettes and styles and created the prettiest floral prints merging our collective worlds of activewear and undone romance. We thought a lot about how our girls would style the collection, swapping out her leggings after Pilates, pairing a LoveShackFrancy ruffle mini with her sports bra, duffel bag and baseball cap and heading out to meet her bestie on the beach. We wanted to bring our spirited happiness to the activewear world, covetable easy separates, which make you feel sexy in an easy and comfortable way,” she said.

“LoveShackFancy collections have always been about taking you from morning through to the early hours, and we wanted to create that same energy with an active line with Bandier,” added Cohen.

The items retail from $98 to $168 and are available on bandier.com and LoveShackFancy.com, as well as their respective freestanding stores. Bandier has six stores, and one opening on Madison Avenue in the fall. LoveShackFancy has five freestanding stores in Los Angeles, Palm Beach, Newport Beach, Calif., Sag Harbor and on Bleecker Street in New York.

It’s been a busy time for LoveShackFancy. In June, the brand launched a bridal collection, and last month opened a store on Melrose Place in Los Angeles. The Melrose store includes a bridal salon, complete with options for alterations, customization, trunk shows and a selection of one-of-a-kind vintage gowns, to sit alongside LoveShackFancy designs.

Over the years, Bandier has done collaborations with Solid & Striped, Stephanie Gottlieb, Veronica Beard and Cushnie et Ochs. LoveShackFancy has collaborated with Target, Superga, Aerin and Stony Clover.

FOR MORE STORIES:

LoveShackFancy Launches Bridal

Moore From L.A.: COVID-19 Cools Melrose Place Shopping and Selfie Scene

Bandier Plants Flag on West Coast