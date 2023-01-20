×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Fall 2023

Business

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Accessories

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

Beyoncé Embracing the Outdoors for Latest Ivy Park Drop

Park Trail offers adults and kids an eye-catching assortment filled with camouflage patterns and bold colors.

Ivy Park
Ivy Park Courtesy of Ivy Park

Beyoncé is headed into the woods — and the urban jungle — for the latest drop of her Ivy Park collection with Adidas.

Called Park Trail, the line is intended to be a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” the companies said.

What that translates into is a collection of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids that can be worn hiking up a mountain or trekking through city streets. In total, there are 56 pieces of apparel, 12 accessories and three footwear styles for adults and 12 apparel styles, four accessories and one footwear style for kids.

Related Galleries

A canyon camouflage print makes its appearance on several key pieces in the apparel assortment including a sequined jacket, faux fur coat and canvas track suit; a circular knit crop top, tight and zip hoodie; a jacquard sweater, and a hidden pocket crewneck sweatshirt.

Layering pieces and storage options are emphasized throughout the collection and the color palette includes both traditional outdoors options such as Denali green, cream white and indigo as well as eye-popping hues of solar orange, purple and lime green.

Ivy Park
Ivy Park Courtesy of Ivy Park

Footwear options expand the Ivy Park franchise with the debut of the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe, which is available in two colorways, along with other models featuring modern textures, exclusive prints, graphic modular accents and vibrant colorways.

Accessories include fully convertible backpacks, bags and hats in bright colors and statement patterns with utilitarian details such as carabiners and fastenings that channel the outdoors. Key pieces include a reversible camo bucket hat and a convertible camo backpack.

The kids’ line mimics that of the adult collection and includes sportswear, outerwear and accessories.

Although Beyoncé herself won’t be featured in the campaign for the collection this time, she has instead tapped an eclectic cast of bold-faced names. That includes entertainer Offset and his son, Kodi; model and actress Devon Aoki; rising-star rapper and singer Ice Spice; Japanese Instagram star and fashion model Coco Princess; NFL football star Jordan Fuller; NCAA artistic gymnast Nia Dennis; professional American soccer player Dani Weatherholt, and professional skateboarder Diego Nájera.

The cast was shot in environments both natural and unnatural in images inspired by hip-hop ‘90s culture.  

Ivy Park
Ivy Park Courtesy of Ivy Park

The Park Trail collection will be available in unisex regular and oversized fits as well as men’s regular and tight and women’s regular, tight and oversized. Sizes range from XXXS to XXXXL and price points run from $30 to $600.

The collection will be available in Adidas stores and online beginning Feb. 9 and in select retailers globally on Feb. 10.

The announcement of the collection comes as Beyoncé prepares to kick off her Renaissance tour with a concert at the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai on Saturday night. The concert, for which she was paid a reported $24 million, is the first full-length concert she will have performed in five years. On Sunday, a fashion show will be held there to introduce the latest Ivy Park drop.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Hot Summer Bags

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Beyoncé Ivy Park Adidas Hiking Collection: What to Know, Where to Buy

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad