Beyoncé Embracing the Outdoors for Latest Ivy Park Drop

Beyoncé is headed into the woods — and the urban jungle — for the latest drop of her Ivy Park collection with Adidas.

Called Park Trail, the line is intended to be a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” the companies said.

What that translates into is a collection of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids that can be worn hiking up a mountain or trekking through city streets. In total, there are 56 pieces of apparel, 12 accessories and three footwear styles for adults and 12 apparel styles, four accessories and one footwear style for kids.

A canyon camouflage print makes its appearance on several key pieces in the apparel assortment including a sequined jacket, faux fur coat and canvas track suit; a circular knit crop top, tight and zip hoodie; a jacquard sweater, and a hidden pocket crewneck sweatshirt.

Layering pieces and storage options are emphasized throughout the collection and the color palette includes both traditional outdoors options such as Denali green, cream white and indigo as well as eye-popping hues of solar orange, purple and lime green.

Ivy Park Courtesy of Ivy Park

Footwear options expand the Ivy Park franchise with the debut of the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe, which is available in two colorways, along with other models featuring modern textures, exclusive prints, graphic modular accents and vibrant colorways.

Accessories include fully convertible backpacks, bags and hats in bright colors and statement patterns with utilitarian details such as carabiners and fastenings that channel the outdoors. Key pieces include a reversible camo bucket hat and a convertible camo backpack.

The kids’ line mimics that of the adult collection and includes sportswear, outerwear and accessories.

Although Beyoncé herself won’t be featured in the campaign for the collection this time, she has instead tapped an eclectic cast of bold-faced names. That includes entertainer Offset and his son, Kodi; model and actress Devon Aoki; rising-star rapper and singer Ice Spice; Japanese Instagram star and fashion model Coco Princess; NFL football star Jordan Fuller; NCAA artistic gymnast Nia Dennis; professional American soccer player Dani Weatherholt, and professional skateboarder Diego Nájera.

The cast was shot in environments both natural and unnatural in images inspired by hip-hop ‘90s culture.

Ivy Park Courtesy of Ivy Park

The Park Trail collection will be available in unisex regular and oversized fits as well as men’s regular and tight and women’s regular, tight and oversized. Sizes range from XXXS to XXXXL and price points run from $30 to $600.

The collection will be available in Adidas stores and online beginning Feb. 9 and in select retailers globally on Feb. 10.

The announcement of the collection comes as Beyoncé prepares to kick off her Renaissance tour with a concert at the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai on Saturday night. The concert, for which she was paid a reported $24 million, is the first full-length concert she will have performed in five years. On Sunday, a fashion show will be held there to introduce the latest Ivy Park drop.