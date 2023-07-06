×
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Zuhair Murad Celebrates Creatures of the Night

Isabel Marant Opens Second L.A. Store Near the Ocean

Levi’s Latest Anniversary Style 501s Tout ‘Circulose,’ Plant-based Details

Blackbough Swim Collaborates With ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The popular Amazon Prime TV show teamed with Blackbough Swim for a Blackbough Swim x "The Summer I Turned Pretty" collection.

Looks from the Blackbough Swim x "The Summer I Turned Pretty" collaboration.
The highly anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video’s television series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” returns July 14. To mark the occasion, Blackbough Swim on Thursday will debut a collaborative capsule of bikinis, one pieces, cover-ups and swimwear accessories.

Looks from the Blackbough Swim x "The Summer I Turned Pretty" collaboration.
“I first came across ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ [TSITP] last year when the show was initially released. The Blackbough team was buzzing in excitement about the first season, and this piqued my curiosity. Once I looked into it, I was immediately hooked. There was something about the show that reminded me so much about Blackbough — its youthfulness and sunny outlook, as well as the essence of summer feeling like forever,” a member of the Blackbough design team said.

“Within the past year, our PR team decided to take a chance and reach out to the ‘TSITP’ cast for a Blackbough gifting initiative. In October 2022, we were so surprised to see a TikTok video from Jenny Han of Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman [the actors who play Jeremiah and Steven] wearing our swim shorts on set. From then on, I knew that I wanted to create a swimwear collection for this show. To our good fortune, the stars aligned and that opportunity presented itself to us.”

Looks from the Blackbough Swim x "The Summer I Turned Pretty" collaboration.
The Blackbough Swim x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” collection aims to play into the television series’ youthfulness, and playful, beachy personality, as seen through eight brightly colored, floral-printed swimwear.

Looks from the Blackbough Swim x "The Summer I Turned Pretty" collaboration.
The collaboration’s more conservative styles — the Sammy and June one-pieces and Jenny Surf one-piece rash guard — were inspired by the show’s main character, Belly (played by Lola Tung), for her “sweet, childlike and more reserved” demeanor, whereas “cheeky” styles — the Quinn, Alana and Daniella bikinis — were inspired by Belly’s best friend, Taylor’s (portrayed by Rain Spencer) carefree, spontaneous spirit. To balance out the line, the collaboration also includes a selection of matching coverups and beach-minded accessories including floral water bottles, totes and market bags.

The Blackbough Swim x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” collaborative collection is priced $40 to $65 for swimwear tops, $35 to $60 for swimwear bottoms, $70 to $90 for one-pieces and $15 to $40 for accessories. The line is available for purchase exclusively on the swimwear brand’s e-commerce website.

A look from the Blackbough Swim x "The Summer I Turned Pretty" collaboration.
