Blackbough Swim Collaborates With ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The highly anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video’s television series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” returns July 14. To mark the occasion, Blackbough Swim on Thursday will debut a collaborative capsule of bikinis, one pieces, cover-ups and swimwear accessories.

Looks from the Blackbough Swim x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” collaboration Courtesy of Blackbough Swim.

“I first came across ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ [TSITP] last year when the show was initially released. The Blackbough team was buzzing in excitement about the first season, and this piqued my curiosity. Once I looked into it, I was immediately hooked. There was something about the show that reminded me so much about Blackbough — its youthfulness and sunny outlook, as well as the essence of summer feeling like forever,” a member of the Blackbough design team said.

“Within the past year, our PR team decided to take a chance and reach out to the ‘TSITP’ cast for a Blackbough gifting initiative. In October 2022, we were so surprised to see a TikTok video from Jenny Han of Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman [the actors who play Jeremiah and Steven] wearing our swim shorts on set. From then on, I knew that I wanted to create a swimwear collection for this show. To our good fortune, the stars aligned and that opportunity presented itself to us.”

Looks from the Blackbough Swim x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” collaboration Courtesy of Blackbough Swim.

The Blackbough Swim x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” collection aims to play into the television series’ youthfulness, and playful, beachy personality, as seen through eight brightly colored, floral-printed swimwear.

Looks from the Blackbough Swim x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” collaboration. Courtesy of Blackbough Swim.

The collaboration’s more conservative styles — the Sammy and June one-pieces and Jenny Surf one-piece rash guard — were inspired by the show’s main character, Belly (played by Lola Tung), for her “sweet, childlike and more reserved” demeanor, whereas “cheeky” styles — the Quinn, Alana and Daniella bikinis — were inspired by Belly’s best friend, Taylor’s (portrayed by Rain Spencer) carefree, spontaneous spirit. To balance out the line, the collaboration also includes a selection of matching coverups and beach-minded accessories including floral water bottles, totes and market bags.

The Blackbough Swim x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” collaborative collection is priced $40 to $65 for swimwear tops, $35 to $60 for swimwear bottoms, $70 to $90 for one-pieces and $15 to $40 for accessories. The line is available for purchase exclusively on the swimwear brand’s e-commerce website.