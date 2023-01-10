Boss and Perfect Moment Team on Skiwear Capsule

Boss is going further into the sports world with a new capsule collection.

The German fashion brand is teaming with luxury skiwear label Perfect Moment for a capsule collection that blends both brands’ classic, heritage styles. The 23-piece collection offers technical and functional styles that can be worn on and off the ski slopes.

“It’s keeping it within the realms of what we know how to do without being too designer-y or too out there in terms of the design, the look and the feel,” said Perfect Moment creative director Jane Gottschalk. “We have a true collaboration because it looks and feels very much Perfect Moment — people are familiar with our shapes, our ski pants, our one-pieces and our jackets. We kept it very true to both brands, ours with the shapes and technical know-how, and theirs in the bold, traditional colors.”

The collection offers styles such as duvet jackets, ski jackets, ski pants, ski suits, knitwear and other accessories. The capsule blends together both brands’ logos, with “Boss” featured with the Perfect Moment star motif on many of the styles. Pieces are designed in a color palette that sticks true to both brands’ aesthetics, incorporating Boss’ traditional black, white and camel and combining it with Perfect Moment’s popular bright orange hue.

“When we started working on this collaboration we looked for inspiration in the Boss and Perfect Moment codes, respectively,” said Marco Falcioni, vice president of creative direction at Hugo Boss. “We wanted to combine the eye-catching design of Perfect Moment collections for skiing and apres-ski with the aesthetic of Boss athleisure and casual wear. We combined our Boss new brand codes and color palette with the expertise in performance sportswear of Perfect Moment. The result is a collection offering the best fit, quality and innovation for a bold attitude on and off the slopes.”

Gottschalk said she was partially inspired by Boss’ previous collaborations with Russell Athletic, namely the bright colors and monograms, for this collaboration.

“I loved what they did with Russell Athletics,” she said. “I loved the whole thing about it. I loved the sports element to it. I thought it was executed beautifully, so I was very enamored with that whole collection. Seeing how the marketing side of a giant like Boss comes into play and seeing that powerful effect of a collaboration coming to life, I think that’s what I was very excited about and am excited about seeing with our collaboration.”

The capsule was an important venture for Boss as it furthers the brand’s presence in the sports world.

“First and foremost, Boss is a 24/7 lifestyle brand,” said Hugo Boss chief executive officer Daniel Grieder. “We are continuously expanding our range of casual and athleisure wear. This includes offering a greater variety of products and styles in the sports market segment. The sport of skiing stands for innovation, precision, passion, emotion and success, so it fits perfectly with our new brand direction. As presenting partner of the iconic Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel, Austria, and official partner of the new cross-border Matterhorn Cervino Speed Opening race between Zermatt, Switzerland, and Cervinia, Italy, it was a logical step forward for us to offer a ski collection under the Boss brand. We always aim to inspire our customers and with our Boss x Perfect Moment collection, we hope to inspire our customers on the slopes as well.”

The skiwear capsule comes after Boss released two collaborations with Russell Athletic in 2020 and 2021. Perfect Moment’s most recent collaboration was with denim label DL1961, which worked with the fashion brand on a denim-meets-skiwear collection.

The Boss X Perfect Moment capsule collection will be available on Wednesday at select Boss stores and both brands’ websites. The collection will also be showcased at the Hahnenkamm Races in Austria taking place from Jan. 16 to 23. Prices range from $178 to $2,495.