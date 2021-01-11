Add dancewear and footwear firm Capezio to the list of brands expanding into activewear.

The New York-based company has entered into a global licensing agreement with brand management company Global Brands Group Holding Ltd., executed by branding firm Graj + Gustavsen, to add men’s, women’s and children’s activewear and athleisure, footwear and accessories to the assortment. The first collections are expected to drop in fall 2021.

“We looked for a partner that shared our vision for Capezio to extend the 130-year-old dance brand into a full lifestyle brand,” said Scott Todd, senior vice president of licensing and strategic partnerships at Graj + Gustavsen. “Global Brands checked all of the boxes and, through this partnership, we’ll be able to tap Global Brands’ innovative design and global distribution capabilities, vision and deep retail relationships to maximize the full potential of Capezio’s history and legacy.”

Under the deal, Global Brands will design, produce and distribute a range of lifestyle dance products under the Capezio brand name, including sportswear, athletic sneakers, fashion flats, slippers and backpacks.

“The dance community has trusted Capezio since 1887 and the brand is now flexing that heritage to inspire even more people to embrace an active lifestyle and get moving at home, in the gym or on the street,” said Ron Ventricelli, president of North America for Global Brands Group. “We’re proud to leverage our expertise and design and operational resources to help Capezio extend its brand beyond the stage and reach new customer audiences who are connected to the power of dance, movement and self-expression.”

Anthony Giacoio, executive vice president of Capezio, added, “At Capezio, we take great pride in designing products with style and purpose, while never compromising quality, to meet the needs of our global consumer. Global Brands shares these values and delivers on our highest standards. We are very excited about the growth opportunities this partnership presents for Capezio.”

Meanwhile, the activewear market continues to grow, with new entrants, including Target, Offline by Aerie, Madewell and more, hoping to grab share, while more established players continue to enhance their assortments. Allied Market Research anticipates the global activewear market will be worth nearly $547 billion by 2024.