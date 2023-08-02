Catching Up with Oséree

Since 2015, cofounders Jannine Vinci and Isabella Cavallin have been carving out a fashion-forward, niche space in the swimwear industry with their ultra-cool Italian label Oséree. Since its inception the brand has expanded into lingerie and kids’ swimwear; has broadened its swimwear program with a strong assortment of confident, beach-to-party swim and resortwear, and has been seen on the likes of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Shakira and Megan Fox.

A look from Oséree. Courtesy of Oséree.

“In 2015, we did our first show in Milan with a small collection of basic swim with tiny, minimal straps with touches of glitter, which is our DNA with the Lurex fabrics, and lace — it was like a lingerie collection for the sea. When we finished the show, we had only 10 clients; now we work with more that 250 worldwide,” the duo said. “We want to cover the whole wardrobe — for swim, our claim is from day to night in swim; for lingerie, the claim is from sunset to sunrise. We cover 24 hours.”

A look from Oséree. Courtesy of Oséree.

The brand’s latest high-summer collection proves an evolution of their signature sparkle and beach-party-minded glam with inspiration stemming from their love of vintage fashions and the party vibe of Studio 54.

“It’s important to mention that we’re always trying to innovate in the techniques of our fabrics, such as laminated Lycra. We’re always respecting our core values of having glittering, shimmering fabrics that are also comfortable,” they said.

The inspirations span across the collection in an array of bright metallics and bold pink, green and turquoise hues, as seen in a plethora of micro paillette styles ranging from colorful micro bikinis and color-blocked swim tube tops to tube skirts and cocktail shakers with ostrich feather trims. Additionally the high-summer line includes ’70s-inspired halter tops in their signature Lurex, cutout colorblocked minis, sequined flare trousers, colorful Lurex maillots and more. The duo noted that their next collection, set to drop in November, will extend the idea with more “sophisticated” and “golden hour” styles.