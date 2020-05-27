CDLP 2020 Campaign

CDLP 2020 campaign for Mobilité.

Courtesy Photo

A favorite amongst the fashion crowd, Swedish brand CDLP has taken the plunge into the activewear universe and announced the release of Mobilité, a capsule collection of performancewear essentials designed for the workout enthusiast.

The first style to be released will be the Mobilité Boxer Brief, developed in a technological recycled PES fiber that ensures moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor properties.

The brief’s design features a longer leg, flat non-chafing seams and breathable mesh panels, built with versatility in mind.

The release of the offering launched with a film and photo campaign lensed by CDLP’s creative director, Christian Larson, featuring Swedish dancer and film director Tumpum, capturing a series of artistic interpretations of sports — ranging from tennis, fencing and experimental movements, creating the perfect test environment for the Mobilité boxer brief.

The brief is available for purchase beginning May 26 via CDLP.com with a $48 tag price.

