EXCLUSIVE: Chloé and Erès Team Up for Summer Collection

PARIS — Chloé and Erès are diving into a more responsible and sustainable summer with a collaboration spanning swimwear and beachwear.

The 14-piece range, which drops Friday, nods to some of the French fashion label’s design codes, including eyelet embroidery, winged shoulder flounces and C-shaped detailing.

For Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst, calling on Erès to create swimwear went without saying, a sentiment shared by Erès creative director Marie-Paule Minchelli, who has “always loved [Chloé].”

“We share the same values of femininity, attention to detail and love of know-how,” said Minchelli, describing the result as a complete warm-weather capsule of summer essentials that “could just be easy to put in your suitcase,” and would “speak to a modern woman who appreciates natural materials.”

The head-to-toe offering spans one- and two-piece bathing suits, an embroidered linen skirt and long shirt, as well as a basket bag, bucket hat, sunglasses and slip-on sandals. It will be available in solid colors: black, dark “Summer Night” blue, “Iconic Milk” white, a “Red Ochre” hue and “Dark Honey,” a saffron yellow.

Style is one thing the two French labels share, and sustainability is another, be it in materials or design approach.

Hearst lauded Erès’ pattern fit and the “Peau Douce” material, a sign that the swim specialist is “not only true to their woman but also to the environment that we all enjoy — the only way to exist in today’s world.”

Swimwear from the Chloé x Erès collaboration. Leigh Johnson/Courtesy of Chloé

Developed exclusively with a longtime Italian supplier over a two-year period, the “Peau Douce” material is made from castor-oil based polyamide — derived from the perennial flowering castor bean plant — and was introduced in 2020.

For Minchelli, sustainability is “not a trend but a long-term throughline at Erès,” from developing timeless shapes and reusing details or finishes to introducing T-shirts cut from deadstock a decade ago and now codeveloping materials of natural origin.

Other pieces in the collaboration therefore follow this sustainable and responsible ethos. The eyelet skirt and shirt are cut from linen, which has lower impact than other fabrics thanks to its lower water consumption and emission of fewer greenhouse gases during the cultivation process.

Even the sandals and leather elements on bags and sunglasses were sourced through the Leather Working Group, an organization promoting environmental best practices throughout the leather manufacturing and related value chain. Meanwhile, the basket bag was made with Mifuko, a World Fair Trade Organization-certified Kenya-based social enterprise that has been making handwoven baskets for Chloé since spring 2021.

The collection will be sold through both brands’ e-commerce platforms and selected Erès and Chloé stores, as well as retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche and Net-a-porter, which will carry the saffron yellow colorway exclusively.

The line will retail between 170 euros for bikini bottoms up to 1,390 euros for the embroidered linen eyelet skirt. The sunglasses, basket and sandals will be priced at 720, 850 and 590 euros, respectively.