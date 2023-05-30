Converse Names Jared Carver as New President, Chief Executive Officer

Converse has a new leader.

Jared Carver has been named president and chief executive officer of the Nike-owned brand, effective June 1.

Carver’s promotion is part of a larger leadership realignment that Nike revealed last week. He succeeds G. Scott Uzzell, who was named vice president/general manager for North America of Nike.

Carver was most recently vice president and general manager of North America of Converse, its largest geographical region, for the past four years and was instrumental in driving the brand’s growth from $1.9 billion in fiscal year 2019 to $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2022. Prior to his most recent role, Carver also served in a variety of roles at Converse, including vice president and general manager of global digital direct; vice president of strategy and director of strategy and business development for Converse’s European headquarters.

Carver will report to John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike Inc.

According to the company, Carver is “a lifelong sneaker enthusiast with deep roots in the industry” who “brings an entrepreneurial spirit as Converse continues its efforts to fuel long-term growth, profitability and brand momentum across the marketplace.”

Nike bought the Converse brand in 2003 for $315 million. Over the past few years, it has partnered with dozens of individuals and brands on collaborative products including Rick Owens, Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall and Comme des Garçons Play.