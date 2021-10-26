×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Ventures Into Vintage, Rentals

Fashion

Jonathan Adler: A Potter Builds an Empire

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Dudley Stephens and Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition Collection

The two brands have worked in partnership since Dudley Stephens' 2015 launch.

Dudley Stephens Collaborates with Polartec
Looks from the Dudley Stephens collaboration with Polartec.

Dudley Stephens, the elevated fleece brand cofounded by sisters Lauren Stephens and Kaki McGrath in 2015, is collaborating with Polartec to celebrate the textile company’s 30th anniversary, leaning on the current ’90s mania for inspiration.

The relationship between the two companies is not new, Stephens said. “We’ve partnered with Polartec since we launched. They’ve helped us grow. They’ve come to us with new, innovative sustainable fabrics that we then subsequently used. We like to lean on them for R&D and new research.

“When we launched we had this idea to make fleece clothing stylish and cute. We knew that there was recycled fleece fabric and so for us it was a no-brainer to use recycled fabric,” she continued. “Polartec was a household name and a brand name that we definitely wanted to source fabric from.…To date we’ve recycled over 4 million plastic bottles and it continues to be the DNA of our brand. Whenever we’re looking for new fabrics, it has to be recycled.”

Related Galleries

Dudley Stephens’ Vello Fleece, a recycled fabric with a traditional fleece feel, and recycled Terry Fleece, a hook-and-loop textured fabric, are Polartec fabrications that sit at the core of the Dudley Stephens collection. 

Out today, the limited-edition drop, which seems to give a wink to Princess Diana skiing in Klosters or Lech, is comprised of two fleeces, the Wynn Pullover and the Bleecker Pullover, with oversize fits offered in color-blocked neon pink, yellow and cobalt. This collaboration is part of Polartec’s “Peaking Since ‘91” 30th anniversary campaign. The fleeces will retail at $188 and come in sizes XS to 2XL. 

Inspiration for the collection.
Inspiration for the collection.

Made with Polartec Thermal Pro shearling fleece, the shaggy texture has been updated for performance since its debut in the ’90s, and is made from postconsumer recycled plastic. 

“Dudley Stephens has been an incredible, longstanding partner of Polartec. We’re inspired by the way they reinterpret our performance fabric technologies for everyday essentials,” said Polartec president Steve Layton in a statement. “They’re an obvious partner to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary as the Polartec brand evolves for today’s consumer valuing both function and fashion.”

Kaki McGrath and Lauren Stephens wearing Dudley Stephens.
Kaki McGrath and Lauren Stephens wearing Dudley Stephens. Julia D'Agostino

The launch is just another high note in an already impressive year. Dudley Stephens, which has taken on no outside funding and has been profitable since 2018, will reach eight figures in revenue this year for the first time.

Like many brands with a comfortable offering, Dudley Stephens saw a lift from stay-at-home orders and the shift to working from home amid the pandemic, boasting 75 percent growth in 2020 over 2019 and projecting another 50 percent growth in 2021. Yet they don’t consider themselves another activewear brand. 

“Athleisure has been huge [in the pandemic], right? But I kind of look at us as the opposite of athleisure, where we take stylish fashionable clothes and make them more comfortable instead of making gym clothes more stylish,” said McGrath. “I feel like we have kind of found that niche of elevated, functional and fashionable clothes that the modern woman needs.”

Stephens echoed this sentiment, saying, “We think there was a gap where you’re either going on a hike or doing some intense mountain climbing, and we just like aren’t that customer. But we still want to be warm and have a functional, versatile fabric in our active lifestyle, so how do you marry the two where it’s something cute and versatile but I feel like I can chase after my children or run to the subway.” 

Thus their cult fleece turtlenecks were born.

Looking to 2022, the brand is developing an accessories offer, expanding its wholesale offerings thoughtfully and growing its non-fleece, eco-jersey line.

But loyalists (who have left upward of 13,000 five-star reviews on the brand’s site) need not worry that their favorite fleeces are going anywhere. Dudley Stephens isn’t messing with success.

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dudley Stephens, Polartec Collaborate for Limited-edition

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad