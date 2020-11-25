Eddie Bauer Relaunches EBTek Activewear

Keeping in line with a recent wave of Nineties resurgence within the industry — see Juicy Couture’s comeback or the recent spring 2021 runway for confirmation — Eddie Bauer is relaunching its popular EBTek performance activewear on Dec. 1 as its final collection of the year.

First introduced in 1996 (and running through the early 2000s), the collection incorporated the brand’s in-house technology and paved the way for various other outerwear pieces over the years. The next generation of EBTek has both updated technology and consideration for consumers’ current comfort needs in mind within unisex styles. Gender neutral fleece layers, hoodies, rainwear and a “dad hat” are cut for comfort in bright Nineties color blocking and multiple technical elements such as a StormRepel finish to shed moisture, 400-weight microfleece, adjustable hems and pit zips for quick venting. Pieces will retail between $25 and $189 on eddiebauer.com.

