Fabletics Expands Its Franchise to Swimwear

Fabletics is the latest brand to take the plunge into swimwear.

Just in time for summer, the California-based performance activewear label on Friday will officially introduce its first collection of women’s bathing suits. Fabletics, which was cofounded by Kate Hudson in 2013, has recently been expanding its reach to become a full lifestyle brand, adding Lounge, Sleep and Any-Wear, a collection designed to be worn outside the gym, to its assortment.

“We’ve always been a brand super-focused on health and wellness and mind and body,” said Jennifer Chevchek, vice president of women’s design. And over the past five to 10 years, society has evolved into acceptance of all body types, opening the door for the brand to embrace that trend. “It was a natural progression,” she said.

The first collection features seven styles in five colors — a Sexy One-Piece, a String Tie One-Piece, a Bandeau Bikini Top and Strappy Bikini Bottom, a Triangle Bikini Swim Top and Hi-Cut Bikini Swim Bottom, and a Hi-Cut Swim Bottom.

Fabletics Swim is intended to address all body types. ARTURO TORRES

Each piece is designed to mix and match, and comes in an inclusive size range — XXS to 4XL. Prices will range from $29.95 to $49.95.

She said the brand has dabbled in swim in “a smaller way” in the past, but customer response prompted the company to make a fuller statement. “They’re looking for more options.”

The collection is rooted in sporty styles, she said, but the definition of sporty has also changed in recent years with people wearing bras or bikini tops instead of shirts. So the concept with Fabletics Swim was to offer something both functional and multipurpose and could meet that demand.

Going forward, Chevchek said the plan is to continue to add to the assortment. “We’re already working on next year’s swim,” she said. And future collections will be heavy on one-pieces, which she expects to be popular with customers.

The first Fabletics Swim will be available at the brand’s e-commerce site and its 75 retail stores. Another collection will be released in May.