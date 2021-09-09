×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Pantone Unveils Fashion Color Trend Report for NYFW Spring 2022

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

Christian Siriano Spring RTW 2022

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive Range

The women's collection features both performance and lifestyle pieces.

Fila Performa
Pieces from the new Fila Performa collection.

Fila is expanding its reach with the launch of the Performa collection for women that will be available in a wide range of sizes — from XS to 4X.

The 88-piece collection will include sports bras, tank tops, short-sleeve tops, long-sleeve tops, hoodies, sweaters, bike shorts, leggings and joggers. The launch collection for fall will offer two colorways: 52 pieces in a palette of black, white, navy, bright pink, coral, blue and a gray marble pattern, along with tie-dye prints. The second drop will feature navy, lavender blue and pink hues, with ribbed detailing.

The collection took 18 months to create and features what the brand is touting as its “most advanced fabrications to date.” That includes Fila Uplift, which is being used in the bra tops as well as some of the tanks and long- and short-sleeve tops. The fabric, created with Lycra, offers four-way stretch and shape retention as well as moisture-wicking and an antimicrobial finish.

Related Galleries

Fi-Lux, which is used in tanks, long- and short-sleeve tops, hoodies, sweaters and joggers, is designed for comfort. It is breathable with sweat-wicking technology and four-way stretch.

And Forza by Fila, which is being used for the biker shorts and leggings, is intended to compress, lift and sculpt the body during activity. Also made with Lycra, the pieces are breathable, feature moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology and are finished with a Coolmax lining.

The collection will retail for $35 to $108 and will be sold on the Fila website.

Jennifer Estabrook, president of Fila North America, said the collection had a soft launch at the U.S. Open but will be available to the general public starting today. It will be marketed on social media as well as through a number of female-owned workout studios and instructors around the country. The brand is also hosting a launch event in Brooklyn today during New York Fashion Week.

“Fila has a legacy in performance activewear and this is our latest iteration,” she said. But because of the inclusive sizing being offered in Performa, the company expects that it will appeal to a wide range of women.

Estabrook said customers had been asking for a larger size offering from the brand, and last fall, Fila launched the Curve line, which offered extended sizing in both active and lifestyle product. “Fila is all about inclusivity,” she said. “We want to make sure we have something for every activity and every body.”

Rather than create a line specifically for extended sizes, the brand decided to expand the size range within all its collections to accommodate more people. This is especially important since the pandemic when more people have embraced activity and wellness, she said.

Pre-COVID-19, Fila went up to XL, but now it offers sizing to 4XL, she said. But it wasn’t just a matter of making the pieces bigger, Estabrook said. Instead, the company worked hard on the fit through extensive testing and using feedback from customers.

Although Performa is initially being offered only for women, Estabrook said it will expand into men’s wear in 2022.

She declined to provide a volume projection for the line or venture a guess on how much of Fila’s total business it can represent, but said: “It opens up a channel of distribution in the upper size ranges so we hope to make it as big as we can.”

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fila Launches Performa Line in Size-inclusive

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad