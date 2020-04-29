Working out has always been a great way to de-stress at the end of the day and a good way to keep your immune system in top shape. But with the rapid rise of the coronavirus and mass closures of gyms and health-centers worldwide, fitness aficionados have resorted to in-home workouts, phone-based workout apps and even Zoom group exercise classes.

This has also impacted online shopping habits, as fitness gear ranging from weights to even apparel has been in high demand since the pandemic began.

Interestingly, and contrary to what might have been expected considering the stay-at-home orders, activewear sales actually fell in the beginning of the year. In the first quarter, according to The NPD Group, U.S. sales of activewear dropped in the midteens compared to 2019. Sales of sweatpants, however, bucked the trend with an increase of 2 percent. Matt Powell, senior industry advisor for sports for NPD, said 80 percent of activewear sales still come from physical stores and with most brick-and-mortar locations shuttered, it impacted the numbers. “While e-commerce sales are likely up,” he said, “it can’t overcome the shortfall in physical stores.”

Whether it’s running, yoga or even hiking — all viable options for most people in a COVID-19 world — WWD rounded up some of the top-selling apparel, sneakers and equipment items that are helping people ward off going stir crazy from being cooped up inside.