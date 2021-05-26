Foot Locker will introduce a basketball-inspired capsule collection designed by the creative director of their women’s business, Melody Ehsani.

This is the first of several capsule collections scheduled to drop this year. To mark the launch, Foot Locker will host a virtual festival titled “No More Next,” inviting fans to take part in a digital experience featuring interactive conversations and product sweepstakes.

Ehsani is known for her streetwear brand, ME, which specializes in jewelry, footwear and clothing with purpose, created to inspire and empower women. She has also designed sneakers for Nike/Jordan and Reebok.

“Melody’s partnership and her vision to empower women through streetwear and sports truly reflects the brand,” said Patricia Respress, vice president and divisional merchandise manager, women’s footwear and apparel at Foot Locker. “As creative director, Melody has been extremely insightful, empowering and collaborative. Her fresh perspective provides additional lanes of opportunity for the women’s business at Foot Locker, and we are delighted to share this unique collection with our consumers.”

The first capsule collection drops at 12 p.m. ET on June 10 and features apparel and accessories retailing from $10 to $80. All pieces are offered in sizes XS to 2XL online and in-store at Foot Locker locations across the U.S. and Canada, a well as select stores in Europe and Asia Pacific.

The capsule is inspired by Ehsani’s love of basketball.

“Across the globe, we find things that connect us and awaken us to the reality that we are more connected than we think. One of those great connectors is sports, and for us, it’s always basketball,” said Ehsani.

The capsule features colors inspired by nature and temperature. Specifically, thermal patterns are used to reflect an individuals’ response to their environment and what connects people at a global level. Outside of the shapewear (bra and bike short), 70 percent of the capsule is unisex/neutral. The collection also features a “Ball Vision” T and short set, a fleece crew and short set, and an organza tracksuit. Accessories include crew socks and shoelaces.

“Our focus is always about elevating consciousness and cultivating empowerment. ‘Stop waiting to be who you already are,’ is one of our mottos,” said Ehsani. “I believe you can’t wait for others to see who you are, you have to see yourself. Inhabiting your whole entire self at all times is key to moving through the world.”

Foot Locker is launching a digital crowd-sourcing program to solicit consumer feedback to determine where a Melody Ehsani Foot Locker pop-up shop will arrive. These pop-ups will open a week in advance of the capsule being available, giving the selected city a chance to experience and shop the collection before the rest of the world.

The crowd-sourcing program starts during the “No More Next, We Are Here,” virtual festival on June 5. The festival is aimed at inspiring everyone to find their voice and demand a seat at the table. It features empowering conversations and a Q&A with Ehsani.

Ehsani has amassed a loyal following for her ME brand and has collaborated with Jordan Brand, Sanrio, Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, Reebok, Powered and StockX, among others.

The creative director also has strong roots in the sneaker market, having created several well-received collaborations. For example, her Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Melody Ehsani” arrived in November 2019 for $130 and today sells for thousands of dollars on the resale market. In addition, her Air Jordan OG SP for women was launched very successfully in March 2020. In addition to her work for the Jordan Brand, she has also designed several styles for Reebok

Foot Locker, whose brands include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction and Sidestep, has approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries.