EXCLUSIVE: Fusalp Equips GB Snowsport Team for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

PARIS — French luxury skiwear brand Fusalp has inked a multiyear agreement to be the official supplier of the GB Snowsport Alpine and Para Alpine ski team until May 2024, covering the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2023 Courchevel-Méribel FIS Ski World Championships.

In partnership with French technical textile development studio Jonathan & Fletcher, the snow sport specialist has created the British team’s competition suits — in dark blue for athletes and orange for the guides who accompany para athletes — as well as their off-duty wardrobes.

The outfits will make their debut at the 2021 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup on Oct. 23 and 24 at Sôlden, Austria, for the Alpine ski team and Dec. 7 in Steinach am Brenner, Austria, for the Para Alpine ski team.

Vicky Gosling, chief executive officer of GB Snowsport, the British national governing body for ski and snowboard, described the partnership as “forged in heritage and in innovation; values which both GB Snowsport and Fusalp hold in high regard.”

Founded in 1952, the French company based in the Alps is best known for its early technical advancements such as contour-fit ski pants, ski stirrup pants and one-piece suits worn by the French national ski teams in the 1960s. It supplied two national teams: France for the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria; and Monaco for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Fusalp ready-to-wear looks for GB Snowsport. Courtesy of Fusalp

Fusalp’s CEO Alexandre Fauvet said: “Fusalp’s dedication to create innovative, highly technical yet functional garments for the GB Snowsport Alpine and Para Alpine Ski Team will help accelerate them to new heights and elevate their performance as champions, in their quest to qualify and represent their country in the pinnacle of sports, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.”

Three-time Olympic Alpine ski racer Dave Ryding, leader of the GB Snowsport Alpine ski team, said the partnership was “exciting news on the eve of a really important season for the whole of the British Alpine and Para Alpine squad. We all have big ambitions for the coming year, and further, and this partnership will really help us to make the most of the opportunities ahead of us. I can’t wait to get out on the slopes in our new Fusalp kit and show the world what we’re capable of.”

An eight-piece retail capsule will also be sold starting Nov. 2 at the Fusalp stores in London and French ski resorts Courchevel, Méribel and Val d’Isère, as well as the brand’s e-commerce.