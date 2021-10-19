×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Eileen Fisher Plans to Give Up CEO Role, Handle Design for the Near Future

EXCLUSIVE: Fusalp Equips GB Snowsport Team for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The British Alpine snow sport team will be dressed by the French luxury skiwear brand on- and off-piste until May 2024.

The performance ski suits for GB
The performance ski suits for GB Snowsport, designed by French skiwear specialist Fusalp. Courtesy of Fusalp

PARIS — French luxury skiwear brand Fusalp has inked a multiyear agreement to be the official supplier of the GB Snowsport Alpine and Para Alpine ski team until May 2024, covering the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2023 Courchevel-Méribel FIS Ski World Championships.

In partnership with French technical textile development studio Jonathan & Fletcher, the snow sport specialist has created the British team’s competition suits — in dark blue for athletes and orange for the guides who accompany para athletes — as well as their off-duty wardrobes.

The outfits will make their debut at the 2021 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup on Oct. 23 and 24 at Sôlden, Austria, for the Alpine ski team and Dec. 7 in Steinach am Brenner, Austria, for the Para Alpine ski team.

Vicky Gosling, chief executive officer of GB Snowsport, the British national governing body for ski and snowboard, described the partnership as “forged in heritage and in innovation; values which both GB Snowsport and Fusalp hold in high regard.”

Related Galleries

Founded in 1952, the French company based in the Alps is best known for its early technical advancements such as contour-fit ski pants, ski stirrup pants and one-piece suits worn by the French national ski teams in the 1960s. It supplied two national teams: France for the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria; and Monaco for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Fusalp ready-to-wear looks for GB Snowsport.
The Fusalp ready-to-wear looks for GB Snowsport. Courtesy of Fusalp

Fusalp’s CEO Alexandre Fauvet said: “Fusalp’s dedication to create innovative, highly technical yet functional garments for the GB Snowsport Alpine and Para Alpine Ski Team will help accelerate them to new heights and elevate their performance as champions, in their quest to qualify and represent their country in the pinnacle of sports, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.”

Three-time Olympic Alpine ski racer Dave Ryding, leader of the GB Snowsport Alpine ski team, said the partnership was “exciting news on the eve of a really important season for the whole of the British Alpine and Para Alpine squad. We all have big ambitions for the coming year, and further, and this partnership will really help us to make the most of the opportunities ahead of us. I can’t wait to get out on the slopes in our new Fusalp kit and show the world what we’re capable of.”

An eight-piece retail capsule will also be sold starting Nov. 2 at the Fusalp stores in London and French ski resorts Courchevel, Méribel and Val d’Isère, as well as the brand’s e-commerce.

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

GB Snowsport Team Will Wear Fusalp

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad