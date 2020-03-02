By  on March 2, 2020

Hoka One One is taking the plunge into apparel.

The buzzy footwear brand known for its highly cushioned running shoes is introducing its first apparel and accessories collection. The 27-piece men’s and women’s line includes performance and lifestyle pieces such as running tights and shorts, sports bras, T-shirts, hoodies and bucket hats.

