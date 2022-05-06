Hypegolf to Open ‘Clubhouse’ Pop-up on May 14

Hypebeast will open its first Hypegolf Clubhouse on May 14, on 27 Mercer Street in New York City.

The temporary store, which will operate until July 21, will feature a surreal landscape and apparel installation that shows an infinite playing field in a black box, as well as matte black and wood display units and newspaper print photography.

The pop-up will carry a number of emerging and established golf brands in streetwear including J.Lindeberg, Students Golf, Quiet Golf, Radda Golf, Malbon Golf, Metalwood Studio, Senna Made, Seamus, Foray Golf, Uncommon Golf, Puttwell, MNML Golf, Manors, The Number 33, Solo and Bogey Boys, as well as host programming and activations such as Hypetalk panel discussions, golf lessons, a Trackman simulator by Five Iron and viewing parties. The brand also produced a nine-piece unisex collection inspired by the Hypebeast Country Club hosted at La Quinta in April. Pieces include T-shirts in white, black, green and polka-dot patterns, embroidered polo shirts, golf shorts, caps and bucket hats.

Hypegolf is a community of designers, influencers, athletes, DJs, skateboarders, music personas, automotive personalities and golf enthusiasts that bridge the streetwear and youth cultures with golf.

The concept comes amidst a golf boom in unconventional golf communities. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Jordan Brand played a role in the sport reaching a younger demographic. Also, golf was among the outdoor activities that thousands picked up during lockdown due to the pandemic.

Golf was one component of the Hypebeast Country Club in April. The two-day event had tennis, activations, DJ sets with a daylong pool party and collaborations with Michelob Ultra, Rimowa, Ciroc, Psycho Bunny, Sergio Tacchini and Nocta, among others.