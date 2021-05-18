MILAN — Italian influencer Veronica Ferraro is making her debut as a fashion designer.

Ferraro, who launched in 2010 her fashion blog that became the second most popular in Italy right after her friend Chiara Ferragni’s The Blonde Salad, is unveiling the first capsule of her new brand, Not After Ten. The moniker, explained Ferraro, stems from her signature distaste for going out at night. “My friends like to stay out late, but I cannot take dinners after 10,” she said.

For the launch of the label the influencer decided to focus on an activewear capsule, reflecting her love for fitness.

“Until five years ago, I was the laziest one. I was buying gym memberships and I was never going,” said the influencer, whose Instagram account lists 1.3 million followers. “But when I started training, especially thanks to my ex-husband who is a personal trainer, I started getting passionate about it, since fitness not only transformed my body, but also my mind-set, making me more focused.”

While she could only find the ideal gym outfits in the States, during her trips to New York and Los Angeles, Ferraro explained that she realized there was a gap in the Italian market for activewear pieces with the right fit, suppleness and compression. “That’s why I decided to inaugurate my brand with this capsule, which in a couple of months will be followed by another drop, including workout accessories and exercise equipment,” she said.

Exclusively available at Italian e-tailer Yoox, Not After Ten’s first capsule is made up of five designs, including leggings, biker shorts, sports bras and a crop top, all crafted from a soft performance fabric in a restrained color palette of black, nude and sage green.

“I kept everything quite minimal, because I wanted to put a big focus on silhouettes and fits, which are designed to meet the needs of women with very different body types,” said Ferraro, who appears in the images promoting the capsule, posing with two other models, all showing diverse body structures.

While Not After Ten made its debut with a fitness-focused drop, the entrepreneur said she will also make incursions into the world of streetwear, and deliver products developed in collaboration with other brands.

“I honestly think that my career as an influencer, which I totally love, might have a sort of expiry date and I want to start building up a solid business for myself beyond social media,” Ferraro candidly admitted. “I think that focusing on the development of my own brand could be a great opportunity, especially in such a particular personal moment, where, after ending my marriage, I am finding a new me, paving my own way.”

However, Ferraro for the moment is still very active as an influencer. Among the brands she collaborates with are Dior Beauty, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney and Miu Miu, to cite a few.

“I think that during the pandemic, as influencers, we had the chance to really get closer to our followers,” she said. “Before, they used to see us only in very glamorous situations, but last year our audience really learned that we have normal lives and that we share the same issues and weaknesses.”

In addition, Ferraro said that after the coronavirus emergency, she is seeing that brands tend to pay more attention to diversity and inclusion, and that they have understood the importance of involving influencers in authentic experiences to develop engaging storytelling. “You have to tell people more. Showing a product is not enough anymore,” she noted.

