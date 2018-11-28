Jane Fonda, actress, author and fitness expert, has partnered with Evine Live Inc., a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company, to develop a lifestyle brand for women over 50, focused on Fonda’s roots in the fitness area.

In the Eighties, as a means to raise funds for her political activism, the actress created the Jane Fonda Workout series which has sold more than 17 million copies.

The new venture encompasses activewear, athleisure options, health and nutrition products, and fitness equipment, all bearing Fonda’s name. It will be launched in the spring.

Evine plans to develop the line from its new studio and office space in Los Angeles. Throughout the year, Fonda will appear on the network and share her expertise on the products in the line. In addition, Evine plans to partner with key retailers to have a brick and mortar version of the brand.

“I have a life-long passion for fitness and health not just because I look better when I take care of myself, but because it makes me feel better and think better,” said the 80-year-old Fonda. “I am excited about partnering with Evine because their strong marketing platform will allow me to bring my fitness knowledge and creative ideas to a market that is lacking strong offerings for women over 50. We are, after all, the fastest growing demographic in the world.”

Fonda, who has never had an apparel line before, will be involved in all aspects of the brand, including design, fabric selection and factories. The price points and styles haven’t been finalized yet.

Nicole Ostoya, managing director of Evine’s brand development division, added, “Jane Fonda has a lifetime of experience in the health and fitness industry. She holds the unique ability to relate to women of all ages and backgrounds. We love what she stands for as an artist, expert and activist. What has been most impressive, is her dedication to domestic production and executing quality and sustainable practices. These values align perfectly with what our customers have been asking for.”

Bob Rosenblatt, chief executive officer of Evine, said, “Our new venture is a move towards the future and I cannot think of a stronger founding brand than Jane Fonda. She is strong, value-driven and powerful with her vision and determination to make this world a better place.”

Evine is accessible via cable and satellite, mobile apps and live streaming online at evine.com. Evine airs on DirectTV channels 73 and 316, Dish Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on top cable providers. Evine reaches more than 87 million television homes with content 24 hours a day.

Fonda, who was the subject of an HBO documentary, “Jane Fonda Five Acts,” this summer and co-starred in “Book Club,” has starred in more than 40 films including “Klute” and “Coming Home.” The fifth season of her Netflix show “Grace and Frankie” will begin in January. In addition to campaigning to bring more entertainment content for older women, Fonda is a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.