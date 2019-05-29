Jane Fonda’s new fitness line is getting in gear.

The collection will be launched on Evine Live Inc., a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company on July 5. It will be teased on evine.com today.

News of the collaboration first appeared in November.

There are 25 items in the first activewear collection, including T-shirts, sports bras, leggings and layers. The line ranges from cotton/jersey blend Ts with empowering phrases for $40 to a cotton/spandex blend off-the-shoulder shirt, in various patterns including leopard for $85 to a Supplex/spandex terry zip up for $125.

The 81-year-old actress, activist and fitness guru has never had an apparel line before. She was involved in designing every piece to ensure quality, function and style.

In the Eighties, as a means to raise funds for her political activism, the actress created the Jane Fonda Workout series, which has sold more than 17 million copies.

“Inspired by my lifetime love for fitness, I wanted to create a line that is fun, comfortable and timeless. It was also really important to me that the line be accessible to everyone, both in its price point but also with inclusive sizing. Not only is this important to me, but I’m so happy to have a partner in Evine with similar priorities,” said Fonda.

Fonda, who co-stars in the Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie” as a retired cosmetics mogul, will appear on Evine July 5, and will make another appearance on air in September with additional styles.

The venture, which is all apparel for now, may eventually expand to encompass health and nutrition products and fitness equipment.

Evine has been developing the line from its studio and office in Los Angeles.

The collection will be shown at MAGIC and Project this summer and is expected to launch with additional retailers in the fall.

Evine’s live TV programming reaches over 87 million U.S. homes via cable affiliates and satellite (DISH Network channels 134 and 228 and DIRECTV channel 316). Evine programming is also streamed live at evine.com, on select mobile devices and on Facebook.