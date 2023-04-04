Kitty and Vibe Names Three Creative Designers and Celebrity Investors

Kitty and Vibe, the Austin, Texas-based inclusive swimwear brand with a first-to-market sizing metric, has named its first celebrity investors and first class of creative designers.

Comedian Nicole Byer, actress Zoe Colletti and professional tennis player Sloane Stephens will each design an exclusive swimsuit print and style inspired by their respective personalities and personal styles. The swimsuits will be available within the brand’s swimwear lineup. Byer, Colletti and Stephens’ collections will launch for summer 2023. They have each invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

“I was looking for partners that could be evergreen partners, they will be part-owners of Kitty,” said Cameron Armstrong, founder and chief executive officer. She said her entertainment agency, FlyteVu, was key in securing the partnerships.

“My goal was to have three [partners] because we have such a diverse community. We have customers of all ages, sizes, backgrounds [and] ethnicities, and when looking for a celebrity partner, doing just one didn’t feel right because it wasn’t reflective of our full community. The idea was to find three ambassadors that our customers could relate to, that reflect women across ages, sizes [and] ethnicities,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong noted that the women are diverse and were vocal in giving their creative ideas. She said Byer was the most vocal about silhouettes and inclusivity, and her styles will go up to size 6X. (Most styles go up to 5X.) Stephens was interested in suits that could also be outfits and she wanted a cover-up option for each swimsuit, and Colletti was most involved with print creation and was inspired by vintage ’50s fashion, creating four different prints. Each of them designed eight to 12 looks.

Armstrong founded Kitty and Vibe in 2018, engaging consumers at every stage of development through social media polling and surveys, and using community-centric design. This has resulted in collaborative styles and a loyal customer base.

“All of our campaigns are 100 percent Photoshop and airbrush free featuring real women, including Kitty and Vibe customers, supporting our brand’s core belief that all bodies are beautiful and anyone is worthy of being a swimsuit model,” Armstrong said.

“When considering partners, it was imperative that we stayed true to our values as a company, intentionally selecting inspiring women who truly embody and represent our ‘Kind Is My Life’ mission, our daily reminder to be kind to ourselves, our bodies and others. Each designer brings their own energy and vibe to the brand, which will be reflected in their individual collections. We’re excited to grow our Kitty and Vibe community, introduce our swimsuit shopping solutions to each designer’s audience, and roll out these new vibes,” Armstrong said. (Prints are referred to as “vibes” at Kitty and Vibe.)

The first class of creative designers represents the brand’s diverse community of consumers across varying ages, body types, races and lifestyles.

“As as survivor of Hirschsprung’s disease, my torso has scars that can be seen in most swimsuits,” said Colletti, who just wrapped up “The Family Plan” with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monoghan for Apple TV+. “Instead of feeling self-conscious about the marks on my body when wearing a swimsuit, I own them proudly because they reflect my strength and story. I love the Kitty and Vibe mission and their celebration of all body types, scars and all. As a partner, I want to encourage body positivity and I hope my story can inspire others to feel confident in their own skin.”

Byer, the host of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated competition baking series “Nailed It!” and who is in a solo stand-up special for Netflix, added, “Swimsuits are for every body type, and we should embrace our bodies for what they are, no matter the size. I’m so excited to work with Kitty and Vibe, they get it. It’s no secret that I am unapologetically myself, and I can’t wait to see my dream bikini come to life with my own vibe.”

Stephens said, “As a female athlete, I’ve struggled to find cute swimsuits that flatter and fit my muscular build. When I heard about Kitty and Vibe’s transformative bikini bottom sizing metric, a huge differentiator in the swimwear industry, I became a true fan of the brand and was so excited to finally find a swimsuit that perfectly fit my booty. Kitty and Vibe celebrates all body types, and I can’t wait to share my personalized designs with the world.”

In designing swimwear, Kitty and Vibe takes both hip and booty sizing into account, making it the first swimwear brand to use inseam measurements as a way to address the wide variation in sizing. In addition to normal hip sizes, all Kitty bikini bottoms are available in two inseam sizes to ensure a proper booty fit. All Kitty bikini tops are sold by cup size (A-H), and the brand is expanding into multiple band size offerings for select non-adjustable styles this year.

Bikini tops are $58, bottoms are $52 and one-pieces range from $110 to $118.

The designs, which are all made in Bogota, Colombia, of sustainable and 100 percent recyclable material, will be sold on the Kitty and Vibe website. Each swimsuit comes with a mood-boosting playlist, which Armstrong believes makes the swimsuit feel more like a friend. Each of the designer collaborations will be rolled out in May, June and July.