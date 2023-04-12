Klutch Athletics and New Balance Sign Chase Young as Ambassador

Klutch Athletics by New Balance, the new sportswear brand created with sports agent Rich Paul, has signed Chase Young, the second overall pick at the 2020 NFL draft, as its first ambassador. He also is the first professional NFL football player to serve as an ambassador for New Balance.

As part of the deal, Young, a defensive end for the Washington Commanders, will work closely with the design team to create football cleats that will launch in 2024.

Paul said Young “aligns perfectly with the brand based on his talent, his values and his fit with our team. In Chase, I see someone who embodies the spirit of what it means to Be Klutch. We are focused on uplifting and empowering all athletes, and I believe Chase will help us achieve that.”

Young had a standout rookie season. He started 15 games and racked up 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks on route to being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“I am honored to be the first athlete to join Klutch Athletics by New Balance and to work with the design team on the collection,” Young said. “As an athlete, I always want training apparel that meets the grueling demands of everyday training but can also be mixed in with other pieces from my closet and worn outside of the gym. It is clear Klutch Athletics by New Balance has put athletes first and I am excited to make history with both brands.”

Chase Young Courtesy

“New Balance’s goal is to live at the intersection of sport and culture,” added Chris Davis, New Balance’s chief marketing officer and senior vice president of merchandising. “Chase’s dynamic personality and on-field performance make him the ideal athlete to represent Klutch Athletics and be introduced as New Balance’s first NFL ambassador. Chase joining the New Balance family is emblematic of our commitment to performance innovation and our vision of working with athletes who are a reflection of our values as a brand. Chase will play a fundamental role in developing our new American Football cleats.”

The Klutch Athletics by New Balance collection is targeted to young athletes and the debut apparel line will be available for purchase beginning April 27 online and at select retail locations across North America. Suggested retail prices range from $40 for T-shirts to $120 for hoodies.