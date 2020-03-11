Fifteen years in the making, and with an assist from Serena Williams, a major exhibition tracing the history of women’s sportswear will open this spring at the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

“Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960,” will explore the evolution of sporting attire in Western fashion through 100 fully accessorized ensembles composed of 700 historic objects collected by curators Kevin L. Jones and Christina M. Johnson. The exhibition will run in L.A. from May 19 to Aug. 1, before traveling to seven institutions across the U.S. through 2023.