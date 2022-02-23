Lafayette 148 Dives Into Swim

Lafayette 148 is expanding into the swimwear market, offering a capsule collection of one- and two-piece swimsuits using reclaimed ocean plastics.

Made in Italy, the swimwear is crafted from Econyl, a 100 percent regenerated nylon yarn developed from reclaimed ocean plastics. This sustainable fabric, normally used for sporty technical performance, has been transformed into modern swimwear silhouettes.

A look from the L148 Swim collection. courtesy shot.

The collection includes reversible swimwear pieces. The L148 Swim collection, which includes a double-layer terry beach towel bearing the signature eight-knot nautical motif, will be introduced Wednesday. The swimwear capsule will be carried at Lafayette 148 freestanding stores, on its website and at Nordstrom.

Emily Smith, creative director of Lafayette 148, explained why she wanted to get into the swimwear category.

“As I develop a collection, I want to make sure that we can consistently wardrobe the L148 woman for all facets of her life and add versatility to her closet. Sophisticated swimwear becomes classically cool daywear paired with a suede laser-cut skirt or relaxed tailoring. She’s coming to us for a continually evolving lifestyle,” Smith said.

She said they chose to use ocean plastics for several reasons.

“An exploration and execution of sustainable materials is a longstanding commitment for myself and the brand, constantly evolving each season,” Smith said. “We sourced an innovative fabric made of reclaimed ocean plastics — while remaining true to the quality and craftsmanship the house is known for. It’s remarkable to take something ordinary and make it extraordinary, to offer both style and solutions by upcycling waste.”

A swimsuit from the L148 Swim collection. courtesy shot.

One-pieces retail for $498, and the two-pieces are $198 per item.

