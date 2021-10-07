×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in Canada

The move increases the retailer's stake in the at-home fitness market.

Lululemon Mirror Canada
Lululemon's at-home fitness center Mirror is now available in 40 stores in Canada. Courtesy Photo

Lululemon’s Mirror is moving to Canada

The athletic apparel and accessories brand is rolling out the at-home fitness machine to 40 stores in Canada, increasing the number of Lululemon stores with Mirror to around 200 in North America and upping the brand’s stake in the at-home fitness market. 

Lululemon Mirror
Lululemon shoppers in Canada can now try out Mirror products in select stores. Courtesy Photo

“Community is at the heart of Lululemon,” said Celeste Burgoyne, president, Americas and Global Guest Innovation at Lululemon. “And bringing Mirror to Canada enables more guests to interact with our growing collective and experience a digital Sweatlife offering like never before.  

“We have seen rapid growth and strong engagement for Mirror since launching in the United States and look forward to deepening our roots at home in Canada,” she added. 

Starting today, guests in Canada can try out Mirror in select stores. Then, on Nov. 22, Lululemon will be able to purchase the device in stores and by way of the Canadian e-commerce business. The period between Oct. 7 and Nov. 21 will serve as an in-store testing and sign-up-to-buy period. In addition, Mirror “educators” will be on hand in all 40 stores to answer questions about the product. Guests who sign up before Nov. 22 will also receive a limited-edition Canadian launch price, as well as a $250 CAD gift certificate. 

Related Galleries

Mirror Lululemon
At-home fitness system Mirror will soon be available in about 200 Lululemon stores around North America. Courtesy Photo

Lululemon acquired Mirror in the summer of 2020 for $500 million, after taking a minority stake in the start-up the previous year, in an attempt to gain access to the at-home fitness industry one that includes the likes of Peloton and Hydrow Rower amid the pandemic. Mirror, which was launched in 2018, offers live and on-demand fitness sessions, as well as one-on-one training sessions, at home. 

As of September, Lululemon had approximately 150 Mirror shops-in-shop in Lululemon stores. But McDonald said the company plans to increase that to closer to 200 for the upcoming holiday season. (Mirror made its first appearance in Lululemon stores Stateside back in November 2020.)

The company previously said it expects Mirror to generate revenues of about $150 million annually

“We’re just at the beginning of our journey with Mirror,” Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s chief executive officer, said in December 2020. 

As of the following September, the CEO told analysts during the company’s quarterly conference call that Mirror was creating loyalty and causing more customers to engage with the overall brand, including more men than had originally been anticipated. 

“We have our eyes on the long game with Mirror and the community we’re building,” McDonald said. 

Lululemon Mirror
Lululemon’s at-home fitness center Mirror offers live and on-demand fitness sessions, as well as one-on-one training sessions. Courtesy Photo

The company didn’t break down Mirror’s revenues during the most recent quarter, but did say that Lululemon’s earnings-per-share guidance included dilution from Mirror in the 3 percent to 5 percent range, excluding acquisition and integration-related costs. 

“In terms of breakeven, we haven’t put a fine point on that, but we are focused, as Calvin mentioned, on rolling out initiatives for 2021, including store ramp, Canada entry and e-commerce website rebound,” Meghan Frank, Lululemon’s chief financial officer, said on the September conference call. “The path to profitability there for Mirror is very much within our control and we’re investing behind the strength and momentum in that business, as well as our overall financial strength.”

McDonald added that current challenges for Mirror include low customer awareness rates and digital marketing expenses. 

“Those costs in the market are rising, which has an impact ultimately into [customer acquisition costs],” he said. “But the number of guests that are converting when they see those [Mirror] ads, and ultimately convert to buy once they work their way down through the funnel, are all at or above where we’ve been trending and are very healthy. So, we’re working toward [getting Mirror] in front of guests.” 

Meanwhile, the company — along with the overall athletic apparel industry — continues to be on fire. Lululemon’s revenues shot up 61 percent in the most recent quarter, year-over-year, helping the company log a $208 million profit. The company raised its full-year guidance as a result. Shares of Lululemon are up approximately 21 percent, year-over-year. 

Lululemon also recently entered into a multiyear partnership to outfit Team Canada for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lululemon’s Mirror Sets Up Shop in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad