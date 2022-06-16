Markarian Brings the Romance to Summersalt Swim Collab

Designer Alexandra O’Neill is one to lean into occasionwear that typically only comes out to play after dark. With the majority of the day now taken up by sunlight, however, her Markarian woman is tossing aside the spangled party frock in favor of something a bit more water resistant.

It comes courtesy of O’Neill’s summer fling with Summersalt — a seven-piece capsule collection available on the retailer’s web store from Wednesday.

capsule collection. The Summersalt x Markarian Courtesy

For O’Neill, dipping her toes into the swim market without the commitment of a full line was too good an opportunity to pass up. “We love to see what our clients gravitate toward as we delve further into different categories,” she said.

For Summersalt, the collaboration is equally beneficial. Affordable bathing suits designed to fit a variety of body types are its specialty and, according to cofounder and chief executive officer Lori Coulter, “partnering with a luxury brand like Markarian allows us to expand on that and offer a true luxury experience.”

Coulter also noted the potential to cross-fertilize audiences. Both brands’ customers are likely to be drawn to the use of powder blue florals inspired by an 18th-century Italian relief, which O’Neill likened to “a warm summer day in print.” These and ruffle trim are leitmotifs of the collection, popping up on two variations on a one-piece and one on a two-piece.

All are cut from Summersalt’s recycled polyamide with built-in UPF 50+ protection and are meant to be layered underneath breezy poplin loungewear, ensuring a smooth transition from the villa to the Adriatic. Once there, the lineup includes coordinating hair accessories for those princesses who prefer to keep their strands dry.

The Summersalt x Markarian capsule collection. Courtesy

The Summersalt x Markarian capsule collection. Courtesy