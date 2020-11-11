Intermix Activewear Launch featuring Beach Riot's top and legging and Electric & Rose's hoodie.

Intermix Activewear Launch featuring Beach Riot's top and legging and Electric & Rose's hoodie.

Courtesy Image

In direct response to customers’ changing lifestyles during the pandemic, Intermix is expanding with today’s launch of activewear on its e-commerce site intermixonline.com.

A look from Intermix Activewear Launch featuring Nylora's top and legging.

“Because we’re a small and agile company that’s closely connected to our customer, we were able to spot the change in her needs and put our buy together within weeks,” president Jyothi Rao told WWD. “We saw that she was spending more time working out, working from home, and wanting to be comfortable, so we worked quickly to source the best brands in the space that balance functionality while not sacrificing on style. We wanted her to be able to work out in these items but also throw on a blazer and high tops and look chic.”

A look from Intermix Activewear Launch featuring Year of Ours' top and Vaara's legging.

The retailer is launching the new category through activewear that answers to the fashion girl through both “cute and functional” athletic attire that includes bra tops, leggings, jackets, bodysuits, biker shorts and more, ranging in price from $45 to $348. Brands launching with the retailer include Alo Yoga, Nylora, Year of Ours, Lanston, Electric Rose, Varley, Vaara, The Upside, All Access, WeWoreWhat, Beach Riot and Le Ore. In addition, 35 percent of the 100 styles available from the emerging and established brands are exclusive to Intermix, which is a subsidiary of Gap Inc. 

A look from Intermix Activewear Launch featuring Nylora's top and Balmain sneaker.

