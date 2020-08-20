Same Los Angeles, the luxury swimwear label founded by influencer Shea Marie, is expanding this month with the launch of kids swimwear. The new line of elevated children’s swimwear — titled Samesies — is handmade in L.A. and offers the same chic take on swimwear that Same offers, but for a younger age.

“We knew we wanted to make suits that kept Same’s aesthetic, in a mini version,” Marie stated. “We wanted Samesies to be elevated but wearable children’s swimwear. Our goal was to offer swimwear that wasn’t your typical ‘kids swimwear’ but rather the perfect balance of youth and style.”

The first collection includes a mix of favorite prints and styles from Same — like a gingham cutout one-piece, a ruffled leopard “mini-me” bikini or floral board “shorties” and rashguards — in sizes that start at 12 months and go up to 7-8. The suits, offered on Same’s e-commerce, range from $50 to $150 while accessories — sun hats, scrunchies and headbands — range from $14 to $65.