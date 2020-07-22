NFL running back and free agent Marshawn Lynch has tapped Fanatics to operate the online and mobile experience for his Beast Mode apparel brand. This marks the first time Fanatics, the leader in the sale of officially licensed sports merchandise, has worked directly with an athlete, celebrity or influencer.

Lynch launched Beast Mode during the 2014-15 NFL season and the line posted strong sales during Superbowl XLIX when Lynch’s team at the time, the Seattle Seahawks, won the contest in Phoenix. It got another boost late last year when Lynch came out of retirement to return to the Seahawks.

“Being the first athlete to have this deal with Fanatics is dope,” Lynch said. “I’m hella honored to be part of their family. They’re the best in the biz when it comes to online shopping in this category, and this partnership gives fans around the world the ability to proudly rep the Beast Mode brand and gear.”

Under Fanatics’ tutelage, the online platform will be enhanced with a wider assortment of products, high-resolution photos and easier checkouts. It will be available to fans around the world through their phones, desktop computers and tablets.

Beast Mode offers tops, bottoms, hats, underwear, accessories for men and women and there are plans to collaborate with other athletes in the future, Lynch said without providing any names.

Lynch will donate a percentage of sales from every Beast Mode item sold to the Fam1st Family Foundation, which assists in the education and empowerment of underserved youth in Oakland, Calif., Lynch’s hometown where the brand is based.

Lynch was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2007 and gained more than 10,000 rushing yards during his career with the Bills, Seahawks and Raiders. He appeared in five Super Bowls. Beast Mode also operates a retail store n Oakland and plans to open another at the Manadalay Bay in Las Vegas in the fall of 2020.