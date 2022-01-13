Mary Lawless Lee of Happily Grey Gets Active With Strut This

Activewear label Strut This is partnering with influencer, mom and entrepreneur Mary Lawless Lee of Happily Grey to create an activewear brand.

The collection is inspired by retro designs, soft colors and an active lifestyle. Conceptualized by Lee and the mother-daughter duos behind Strut This, the 27-piece collection includes retro geometric and floral printed bras; high-rise bike shorts and leggings with crisscross and contrast printed waistbands; cropped sweatshirts, and joggers. Vintage baseball style caps feature Lee’s mantras such as “More Less” and “Be.”

The duos behind 10-year-old Strut This are Cynthia Sieder and her daughter Aubrey Sieder, who live in Los Angeles, and Barbara Lessner and her daughter Raquel Lessner, who live in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, respectively. The brand is manufactured in Los Angeles.

“Fitness and wellness have always been a big part of my life and partnering with Strut This to create my first activewear capsule has been a dream opportunity. I am beyond excited and proud of how this collection came together and can’t wait to share,” said Lee, who has a combined social presence of more than 2.6 million people.

Bike shorts and bra by Strut This x Happily Grey courtesy shot.

The pieces are designed to go from morning drop-off with the kids to sweaty workouts and cozy nights at home.

Printed bra top and leggings by Strut This x Happily Grey courtesy shot

The Happily Grey x Strut This Collection retails from $49 to $143 and will be available on Jan. 13 exclusively at Strut This and Happily Grey’s websites.

As reported, Lee, who has a store in Nashville, Tenn., and is a mother of two, launched a brand in November with her husband Madison Lee called Nemah, a skin care brand focusing on pregnant mothers. The brand has been in the works for two years and started with two products: a restorative scar treatment for $28 and a revitalizing stretch mark cream for $34.

