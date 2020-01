Michael Strahan, who transformed himself from an NFL football player into a household name, with roles as host of “Good Morning America,” the “$100,000 Pyramid” game show, “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” an analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday,” and Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame show, has another project in the works.

The two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl champion will today launch an exclusive limited-edition Super Bowl LIV collection acknowledging the NFL’s 100th season called MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL.