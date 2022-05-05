×
EXCLUSIVE: Miu Miu CEO on ‘Super High Visibility’

Inside the Mark Hotel, Where Many Met Gala Attendees Began Their Night

Revolve Responds to Coachella Criticism; Posts Growth Across All Segments

Myra Swim Partners With The Webster Bal Harbour for Weekend Pop-Up

Australian swimwear brand Myra Swim is touching down in Miami to host a weekend-long pop-up, in partnership with The Webster Bal Harbour. 

Myra Swim's exclusive one-piece for The Webster Bal Harbour. Courtesy

This weekend Australian swimwear brand Myra Swim is touching down in Miami to host a weekend-long pop-up, from Thursday to Sunday (with an additional Friday evening celebratory event), in partnership with The Webster Bal Harbour. 

“In the 10 years that I’ve had Myra Swim, I’ve always been a loyal customer to The Webster store when spending time in Miami. I used to visit the South Beach and Bal Harbour locations while thinking to myself that one day Myra Swim would be sold here. It’s a huge accomplishment and honor to be able to collaborate with companies and like-minded brands in which I admire,” Myra Swim founder and designer Bianca Elouise told WWD. “I believe The Webster and Myra Swim clientele align perfectly. I am so happy to have the opportunity to create and pull inspiration from my signature garments and The Webster’s iconic flamingo logo to offer a limited edition collaboration piece available for this weekend only.”

For the pop-up, Elouise and The Webster have collaborated on an exclusive pink colorway in the brand’s Cydney cutout one-piece. The exclusive colorway, which will only be sold during the duration of the event, will be available in sizes XS to XL and sell for $200.

