Nathan has been outfitting athletes with hydration packs and other essential gear for more than three decades. Now the company is branching out into apparel for the first time.

Nathan, a division of the California-based United Sports Brands, will today launch a collection of men’s and women’s running apparel. The tight assortment will include long- and short-sleeved Ts, quarter zips, shorts, joggers and jackets for men, and T-shirts, tanks, shorts, joggers, leggings and jackets for women.

Nathan is a leader in producing running essentials such as hydration vests, belts, handhelds, bottles, running packs, active visibility and reflective vests sold in specialty running shops, outdoor retailers and sporting goods stores in 45 countries, but had never offered clothing. “We’re always asking ourselves, ‘what else can we do, what other categories can we explore so we can continue to provide the essentials our runners need to continue to enhance their journey?’” said Mary Harden, director of marketing. “Over and over, apparel became the literal front-runner. So we decided to take the leap.”

She said the apparel is designed to move and sweat in, is lightweight, and features many storage options. It is also intended to “work equally as well for the running enthusiast as it does for everyday activities like training, running errands, and everything in between,” she added.

View Gallery Related Gallery Versace RTW Fall 2021

Greg Houser, senior vice president of product and design, said every product offers 360 degrees of reflectivity, chafe-free seams, and features moisture-free and quick drying fabrics. The jackets are water resistant and windproof with ventilated backs and storage pockets and the shorts are double layered with a compression panel on the inside. The zippers are jingle-free so they’re quiet on a run. For more lifestyle options, joggers are also offered for both genders.

Prices range from $45 for a Dash tee and $55 for an Essential short to $125 for a Tour jacket for men, and $40 for a tank, $75 for a quarter-zip pullover, $85 for the leggings and $125 for a Traverse jacket for women. Nathan will introduce the line on a revamped website and the company will also employ brand ambassadors who represent a wide range of runners and lifestyles, Harden said. The plan is to expand the collection further in terms of styles and colors in the future.

United Sports Brands also operates Shock Doctor, McDavid, Cutters and Glukos and is part of Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm.