×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jury Trial Between Hermès and Artist Mason Rothschild Starts in New York

Business

Revenge Spending Returns for Chinese New Year

Business

Hein Schumacher to Succeed Alan Jope as CEO of Unilever

New Balance Signs Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

The only athlete to both pitch and bat leadoff in the MLB All-Star Game, he has also created a cleat with his new sponsor.

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani courtesy

New Balance has a new addition to the family: two-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The only player to ever be named as both a starting pitcher and leadoff hitter in the league’s annual All-Star Game, the Japanese native has signed a long-term deal with the Boston-based sports brand.

The deal includes the co-creation of a limited-edition 574 Cleat, an updated version of one of the brand’s classic models, which will now be worn on the field for the first time. The 574 Cleat is similar to the original shoe but includes changes to the interior that ensure it is suitable for the field and offers the fit, support and performance elements that are important to today’s athletes. The 574 Cleat will launch in February on the New Balance website and will retail starting at $120.

Related Galleries

“Shohei is a once-in-a-generation athlete who fits with our larger roster of athletes in their approach to their respective sports,” said Neil Brooks, head of baseball sports marketing for New Balance. “Shohei is never satisfied and is constantly pushing himself and his team to be better while letting his on-field performance speak for itself. We look forward to building the relationship and helping Shohei achieve his dreams and in the process truly change the game as we know it.” 

Ohtani was already a star in his native country when he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, the year he was also named American League Rookie of the Year.

“As I continue my journey in baseball I am excited to join the New Balance family,” Ohtani said. “New Balance is a global brand that is known for having incredible product innovation but also for being an authentic brand who allows their athletes to be themselves. I am excited to join with them to change the game.” 

Ohtani joins other New Balance athlete ambassadors across a variety of sports including Kawhi Leonard, Sydney McLaughlin, Coco Gauff, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mané. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Hot Summer Bags

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New Balance Signs Angels' Shohei Ohtani as Latest Ambassador

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad