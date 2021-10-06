×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Sustainability

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Nike Says It’s Doubling Down on Internal Racial, Gender Goals as It Votes Down Shareholder Proposals on Diversity

Shareholders had proposed more transparency about the company's hiring and pay wage practices.

Nike store
A Nike store. John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Nike has voted down proposals by outside shareholder groups that it provide more transparency on pay equity, hiring along gender and racial lines and human rights impact assessments, because the company believes it is making progress on its homegrown diversity and inclusion initiatives.

During its virtual annual shareholders meeting Wednesday, the sports giant did not approve a proposal submitted by As You Sow, which would have required Nike to report annually details about its diversity and inclusion efforts. Similarly, a proposal by Arjuna Capital that the company report median pay gaps across race and gender was also voted down. A human rights impact assessment proposal from Domini Impact Equity Fund and others requesting Nike publish the actual and potential human rights impacts of its cotton sourcing practices, as well as one from Newground Social Investment on the size and identify of its political contributions, were also not approved by shareholders.

Related Galleries

Instead, the meeting was a buttoned-up and carefully prepared hour-long event that proceeded to shine a positive light on Nike’s current business and practices. In his remarks, chief executive officer John Donahoe spoke at length about the competitive advantage the company has as a result of its continued commitment to innovation and its close connection with consumers. And although he acknowledged “unprecedented” challenges in the macro-environment due to the pandemic, he said Nike “continued to deliver.”

In June, revenues for the three-month period ended May 31 increased 96 percent to $12.3 billion, up from $6.3 billion a year ago. For the full fiscal year, revenues were $44.5 billion, compared with $37.4 billion last year. Nike logged $1.5 billion in profits during the quarter, compared with losses of $790 million a year ago, and more than $5.7 billion in profits for the year, up from $2.5 billion in 2020’s fiscal year.

Addressing some of the social issues, Donahoe did say that “minorities” now account for 29 percent of Nike’s U.S. leadership team and women now represent 49.5 percent of the company’s global workforce. Donahoe did not further specify what constitutes “minorities.” He said while Nike still has a lot of work to do, it is making progress toward its goal of greater racial and social justice. “At Nike, we always say, there is no finish line,” he said.

Toward that end, Donahoe spoke about the company’s ongoing efforts, which include a 10-year, $100 million donation from Michael Jordan and its Jordan Brand, launched last June, to impact the fight against systemic racism.

While not addressing a high-profile dispute brought up in one of the shareholder proposals about Olympian Allyson Felix — who was asked to take a pay cut when she was pregnant, a policy Nike quickly amended to guarantee pay and bonuses for female athletes for 18 months around pregnancy — Donahoe instead pointed to Naomi Osaka’s Play Academy, an organization it created with the tennis player that works with local grassroots groups to change girls’ lives through sport.

In other moves designed to support women, he also brought up the Pegasus 38, a sneaker that was redesigned with input from female athletes and specifically targeted to women. Even so, women’s product currently accounts for a mere 22 percent of Nike’s overall sales.

Turning to the less-controversial business end of the company, Donahoe also spoke about Nike’s continued emphasis on digital, which now accounts for more than 20 percent of the company’s overall business and the expectation that it will double by fiscal year 2025.  He also said he’s hopeful that the situation in China, where Nike has operated for 40 years, will continue to improve, and while the company is not immune to the global supply chain issues negatively impacting the fashion industry, it has the agility to navigate the issues until they get better, company executives said.

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Doubles Down on Internal Racial,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad